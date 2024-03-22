Not only formidable predators such as the wolf and bear play a leading role in this story. Slower herbivores are no less important: cattle, geese, horses.

Paul Jepson and Kane Blythe: RewildingThe innovative science of ecological restoration. Nordbook, 224 pp. 24.90 €.

This story is about rewilding, a radically different approach to environmental management that has been gaining momentum since the mid-1990s. British ecologists Paul Jepson and Kane Blyth’s book Rewilding – the innovative science of environmental restoration – does a good job of explaining the science, the moral dilemmas and the political pitfalls.

Rewilding sharply deviates from traditional natural resource management. Man does everything possible to protect species and habitats. Despite such intensive management, much is still lost. The approach is focused on what once was. And the “natural baseline”—what is considered the natural state—for Europe is “the mid-nineteenth century,” write Jepson and Blythe. For North America this is 1492, the year of Columbus. This immediately shows the arbitrariness of these basic indicators.

On the other hand, the idea behind rewilding is that as long as the basic design is good, biodiversity will automatically increase. It remains to be seen what species it will produce. In this sense, rewilding is more hopeful, more exciting, and more unexpected. Additionally, humans play a minimal administrative role. The ecosystem is maximally self-regulating. This immediately saves a lot of management costs.

Park landscapes

Cattle, horses, camels, elephants, giant tortoises, the so-called large herbivores, play a crucial role in this approach. One of the scientific discoveries of recent decades is that much of Europe and America once consisted not only of dense forests, but also had more park-like landscapes, alternating forests and meadows. It was large herbivores (megaherbivores) that created these open spaces. Traveling long distances, they carried seeds and nutrients with them. Their dung provided a rich breeding ground for all kinds of life. This interaction between forest, grassland and megaherbivores has created a range of microhabitats. And, therefore, also for its rich biodiversity.

Rewilding is clearly presented and covers a wide range of topics. Such as restrictive regulations, opportunities for rewilding to combat climate change, and bringing extinct species such as the mammoth back to life. The authors draw lessons from the first four major international rewilding initiatives, including Oostvaardersplassen. They acknowledge that the latter is “increasingly described as a failed experiment” but prefer to speak of a “natural design studio” where a number of principles were explored.

The beautifully illustrated book ends, in keeping with the philosophy of renaissance, with ten hopeful predictions. Rewilding is going mainstream and will help cities become greener.

