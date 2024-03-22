Nominated for an Oscar as Best Animated Film, celebrated at the last Cannes Film Festival and awarded at Annecy, My Friend Robot (Robot Dreams) by Pablo Berger will be released in Italy on 4 April.

The plot is inspired by the novel of the same name by Sara Varon and tells the story of the bond between DOG and Robot in a modern way.

Through a limitless narrative, My Robot Friend tells how DOG, tired of always being alone, builds a ROBOT, which he becomes friends with. As often happens, friendship is put to the test, and one evening DOG abandons ROBOT on the beach. Will the two friends meet again?

The director, Pablo Berger, author of the award-winning Blancanieves (2012) and Abracadabra (2017) is making his debut in animated cinema. For the occasion, he will be on tour in various Italian cities in a series of previews for an open dialogue with the public.

Directed by the well-known cartoonist and illustrator José Luis Ágreda, a team of 20 artists worked on the illustration, with Benoît Feroumont director of animation. Music created by Alfonso de Vilallonga with his jazz rhythms and very New York urban sounds that make up a sonic jungle.

Distributed by I Wonder Pictures in collaboration with Unipol Biografilm Collection, the film tells a story of friendship, its importance and its fragility.

My robot friend, at the cinema from 4 April

The stages of the director’s tour:

24 March – introduction and final Q&A at 8.15pm – TURIN – Cinema F.lli Marx

25 March – introduction and final Q&A 7.30 pm – MILAN – Anteo Citylife

March 25th – Final Q&A at 9.30pm – MILAN – Cinema Beltrade

26 March – introduction and final Q&A at 9.00 pm – BOLOGNA – Cinema Pop Up Jolly

27 March – introduction and final Q&A at 8.30 pm – ROME – Cinema Farnese