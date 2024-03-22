Mundys launches the challenge of sustainability in airports

“We are committed to sustainability in practice, not just in words but with concrete actions, we intend to integrate sustainability into our business models.” Thus the president of Mundys, Giampiero Massolo, summarized the approach of the Edizione subsidiary (with participations also by Blackstone and Fondazione Crt) in being an ESG business model. To facilitate this transition, he added, “it is crucial to have adequate financing not only in terms of quantity, but also to direct investments towards destinations that may seem less convenient initially.” The World Economic Forum has called for UN recognition of Mundys for his commitment to decarbonisation at airports globally. Il Giornale reports it.

The CEO of Mundys, Andrea Mangoni, is leading a working group to identify the most suitable financial instruments to address the issue of decarbonisation in airports around the world, transforming Mundys from a classic financial holding company to an asset management parent company, which acts according to a financial control logic. This report will be presented to governments and approximately 18,000 airports around the world. “Our subsidiary Aeroporti di Roma (Adr) has already started an initiative with a dedicated bond issue, which has achieved some success,” highlighted Massolo, reiterating that the objective is to ensure that sustainability and decarbonisation are not just a cost, but become a necessary form of financing. “The goal of Mundys, born just a year ago, is to become the main operator of integrated infrastructure and mobility at an international level, with a strong inclination towards development.

To achieve these objectives we are studying a rationalization of the portfolio and new acquisitions of medium and large motorway and airport infrastructures, also through the partnership with Acs.” Last December the vice-president of Mundys and president of Edizione, Alessandro Benetton, was appointed “Global Advocate of the Year for Sustainability” by Unca, the association.