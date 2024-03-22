Pecco Bagnaia sees the glass half full in Portimao

A complicated Friday for Pecco Bagnaia, who only achieved direct access to Q2 on the last lap in pre-qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix. However, the two-time world champion did not appear worried to Sky Sport’s microphones.

“We are always working on the 2024 bike. The GP24 needs something different on this track – admitted the Ducati rider -. It wasn’t easy, because the circuit was gradually being cleaned, and at the beginning it was difficult to understand where to go. We took a wrong direction, tomorrow we’ll go back. The important thing was to be in the top ten, honestly I’m happy because we’ve identified the path: tomorrow we’ll be able to be fast straight away.”

“Enea certainly did a good job. He and I took two different paths, hers was the one that worked best. After this morning, we took a direction that didn’t work well. Tomorrow we will go back to unloading the front a bit and everything will be better” concluded Bagnaia.