Portimão, March 22, 2024 – Numerous accidents during pre-qualifying for the MotoGP Grand Prix in Portimão. On Sunday, the world’s best riders will compete for the top step of the podium at the competition in Portugal. And at the second stage of the 2024 season there were Friday tests.

Enea Bastianini fought and showed the best time. He received access to Q2.

The Ducato rider was able to break away from his rivals with an excellent result of 1:38.057. Behind him were Jack Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM) and Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini). The latter confirmed his leadership after finishing the morning free practice in first place.

Pecco Bagnaia finished in eighth place, but was in the top ten. As Ansa reports: “He beat teammate Bastianini by almost half a second, who was called for a convincing performance: his confirmation in the official garage of Borgo Panigale in 2025 is in fact still to be decided. and Martin and other riders are ready to take his place. Ducati is always in great shape and above all he will have to watch out for competition from Ktm and Aprilia, which seemed just around the corner. In addition to Miller and Binder in fifth, Viñales’ RS-GP Noale is seventh and Quartararo is also in the top 10 with ninth on the Yamaha. From the very morning, the Frenchman seemed at ease amid the ups and downs of Portimao.

Ansah continues: “The gaps are narrow as usual: ten riders in half a second, nothing enough to put us outside of qualifying, which is what matters. And Quartararo’s name was one of the most popular in the Portuguese paddock in terms of market indiscretions: “I’m talking to enough people,” said the transalpine racer, “I’ll make a decision about my future soon.” Looking ahead to 2025, Quartararo will have three options: stay with Yamaha or change teams, with Aprilia and Honda appearing to be the most viable options (Ducati and Ktm currently have no seats available). The only one who seemed to be able to break through among the big names was Pedro Acosta, who made the people in the Ktm garage dream by immediately pushing himself forward, only to retreat when the experience of his opponents (and perhaps the working method) came into use in the last fifteen minutes, when key positions were determined. The eleventh place is perhaps more disappointing for him than anyone else, but the child phenomenon is already nearby. In addition to Acosta, Di Giannantonio, Espargaro and Morbidelli will also have to go through the first quarter.

