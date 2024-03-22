MotoGP: Marc Marquez has the podium in his sights

An enthusiastic Marc Marquez appears on Sky Sport after the day of testing in Portimao: “It was a very positive day, I’m very happy. There was also a slip at turn 5 but it’s a good Friday, we worked well and with the used tire the pace was good. We know where we have to work, I know where I have to improve, tomorrow we will try to take another step. I was surprised by the improvement of the track, tomorrow it will be more difficult, but at the moment the goal is the Top 5 and it’s more fun.”

“Today looking at the pace we are in the Top 3 – added the Spaniard -, qualifying and then the Sprint Race will be important. Pecco (Bagnaia), Jorge (Martin) will arrive tomorrow and Bastianini went strong. Now the team knows me better and I know them and the bike better, now we will have to understand how to improve the point where I crashed without penalizing others. Now I’m putting more determination into it given the feeling, let’s see, but I think there are still 2/3 stronger riders.”

“My arm has had four operations but is working well. Here on a very physical track he works well and I’m happy with how I feel physically. This allows you to start in the best way already on Friday knowing that your body will hold up until Sunday” commented Marquez.