Enea Bastianini sets the best time on Friday in Portimao

The pre-qualifications of the Portuguese Grand Prix of the MotoGP class smile on Enea Bastianini: the rider of the official Ducati team concluded his best lap with a time of 1:38.057, ahead of Jack Miller (KTM) by 118 thousandths and by 153 thousandths Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini), the latter crashing in the final stages without any particular consequences.

Fourth position for Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac), fifth Brad Binder (KTM), sixth Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), directly to Q2 on Saturday together with the other riders in the top 10, i.e. Maverick Viñales (Aprilia), Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) and the two Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins.

Speaking to ‘Sky Sport’, Bastianini confirmed his satisfaction with Friday’s result: “You can see the results of the Sepang and Qatar tests – he said -, I arrived ready for the season. I did a good job and many laps, the potential of this bike helps me a lot. I’d say I sewed the bike on myself.”

After having archived a season full of unfortunate events, with several races missed due to injury and the only consolation of success in Malaysia, Bastianini started 2024 with fifth place in the Qatar Grand Prix, preceded by sixth place in the Sprint Race. The declared goal is to return to the podium.