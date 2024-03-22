loading…

Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man who had converted to Judaism. The Zionist army shot him because he thought he was a security disturbance. Photo/REUTERS

WEST BANK – Israeli soldiers have shot dead a Palestinian man who had converted to Judaism (Jewish religion). The victim was thought to be a security intruder.

This incident occurred in the West Bank on Thursday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has now ordered a criminal investigation into the soldier who mistakenly killed the innocent Palestinian man.

The 63-year-old victim, suspected by the Zionist army of being a security breach, was known as David Ben Avraham. That’s his new Jewish name.

Before he changed religions, his name was Sameh Zaitoun. He converted in 2020 with the guidance of rabbis or Jewish priests in Bnai Brak.

According to Israeli media reports, he was once arrested and beaten by Palestinian Authority authorities for changing his religion.

According to the IDF statement, the soldier shot the victim when his actions aroused suspicion.

“This morning, the life of David Ben Avraham, a convert, ended tragically,” Noam Arnon, a spokesman for the Jewish community in the West Bank city of Hebron, told local news site Aroutz 7.

According to Arnon, the victim was his friend.

“The soldiers found him suspicious and shot him at the Elazar crossing, between Hebron and Jerusalem, in the West Bank. He died from his wounds,” he said, as quoted by AFP, Friday (22/3/2024).