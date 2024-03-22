The success of the former showgirl the news: I realized my dream of becoming a presenter. I am inspired by Lorella Cuccarini.

Shaila Gatta became the protagonist of Chi’s latest gossip which attributed her to a flirtation with Mirko Brunetti, immortalizing her in some compromising photos. The showgirl denied everything and in a long interview clarified that there was absolutely nothing and that she and Mirko spoke for less than three minutes at that event.

Shaila began her career at a very young age as the lead dancer of Ciao Darwin thanks to a winning bet by the choreographer Marco Garofalo who believed in her talent. Her jump to Striscia la Notizia gave her popularity which made her known to the general public. From then on she only had positive and increasingly important experiences, until hosting the Snap program broadcast on channel 21.

She declares herself very satisfied with her career path and does not hide that she dedicates a lot of energy to taking care of her body and improving herself every day. She has a very strong character and is very determined to have leading roles in the television schedule.

The recent experience with Luca Laurenti was very fun and established a relationship of deep friendship and enormous esteem with Bonolis’ famous sidekick.

“He is a good-hearted man, very deep. We were in the room chatting, we got excited.”

She talks about how during the Pandemic period, working as a band saved her from homesickness and her loved ones and how she works intensely every day to achieve her goals, including hosting Sanremo.

Shaila also talks about her controversial relationship towards love stories. She has collected several negative stories and she is optimistic about the future. She believes in love and that it is important to seek it and welcome it, even if she still hasn’t found the one suited to her strong personality and her work needs. She has a new personal project in the pipeline which will be released in September but she did not want to reveal the details out of good luck.