Miami, March 22, 2024 – Sinner-Vavassori. The tricolor derby is today, Friday, March 22, 2024, during the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami. After losing to Carlos Alcaraz this week in Indian Wells, the Atoates man returns to the field against the Italian, world number 148, who has qualified as his first opponent at the Florida tournament.

Sinner: “I have grown, but as a person I remain the same, the results do not change me”

“Regardless of the results, I have grown as a person and as a player, but as a person I am still the same and the results will not change anything,” Sinner said on the eve of his Miami Open debut. “It’s normal, you have a new experience. I’m lucky because I can compete in all the biggest tournaments in the world throughout the season.” “Every tournament is a new opportunity,” he said again, “and here I have the opportunity to show good tennis again. I haven’t thought about the series all year. I knew I was going to lose eventually and I’m glad it came at the end of a great tournament in the semi-finals of the Masters 1000, which is still a great result.”

Time to watch on TV

The match between Sinner and Vavassori will kick off no earlier than 6.15pm and will be shown live on Sky Sport, as well as live on Sky Go and Now.

The rest of the Italians on the field

As for the rest of the Italians on the field, Flavio Cobolli will face England’s Cameron Norrie in the fifth match (kick-off 16:00) on Court No. 1. Matteo Arnaldi will play against Alexander Bublik in the third match on court No. 5, starting at 16:00, Italian time.

In the women’s section, the champion of the tournament in Dubai, Jasmine Paolini, will play against the American Volynets at 16:00 Italian time. In the evening session, which starts at midnight in Italy, world number one Iga Swiatek will face Camila Giorgi.

(Source Adnkronos)

Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ATP Tour – nittoatpfinals.com