⁠Mfe spin-off for Prosiebensat: sell dating and e-commerce businesses

Dating and e-commerce must leave the scope of Prosiebensat. What has so far arrived from MfeMediaset to the German subsidiary (with 29.7%) in various forms – first as a wish, as an idea, then as an invitation – now takes on the features of the formal proposal, communicated to the Supervisory board of the Bavarian broadcaster with the request that it be included in the agenda of the next general meeting of members on 30 April. The solution indicated is a split which, we read in the press release issued yesterday morning by Mediaforeurope, “would involve the creation of two separate listed companies managed by their respective independent management teams”. Il Sole 24 Ore writes it.

A split of the activities into two companies which immediately raised the antennas of those who, for some time, have been imagining an action by the Mediaset group in an MeA key, moving on the Bavarian broadcaster with which Italian TV is present, unlike in the early days of the its investment, substantially tied in terms of market capitalization. Scenario to be verified. What is certain, however, is the full-blown criticism of the Cologno group reserved for the management of the subsidiary: «Although the executive board of ProSiebenSat.l has repeatedly declared its intention to refocus on the Entertainment Business, the progress made has, up to now , too slow”. It is thus that «by presenting this proposal Mfe intends to offer the executive board a solution to decisively pursue its strategy and valorise the activities in the best possible way in the interest of all shareholders», also avoiding the so-called holding discount «today caused by consolidation of very different and non-synergistic commercial activities”.

In this way, the game that has been played between Cologno and Unterföhring since 2019 – the year of the Mediaset group’s entry into Prosiebensat – has reached a turning point with an MFE that on several occasions, most recently with statements from CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi , made itself heard on the need for Prosiebensat to focus on the core business. Even more so after the presentation of the 2023 accounts in which the German subsidiary closed with a loss of 134 million (after -49 million a year earlier), with revenues falling to 3.85 billion (-7.5%) and adjusted ebitda decreased to 578 million (-14.8%). All by replicating the dividend issued for the 2022 financial year: 5 cents per share. Numbers that do not make Mediaset happy, which expects profits of more than 217 million euros for 2023.

In recent times, the Bavarian broadcaster has made overtures to Mediaset about sharing strategic choices, but also responses, in practice, that are anything but conciliatory. This is demonstrated by what happened with the Supervisory Board’s formalization of the candidates’ proposal for the renewal of the three positions on the same board on the agenda of the shareholders’ meeting on 30 April. Names which, as reported by Radiocor, would not have been shared a priori by the Supervisory Board with the main shareholder, Mediaforeurope. Who alternatively, Reuters reports, indicated in his counterproposal Leopoldo Attolico, former Citi banker and MeA expert, as well as Simone Scettri, former partner of Ernst and Young. That of April 30th therefore risks becoming a challenge in the assembly in which the 29.7% of Mfe evidently has a key weight, together with the 15% Ppf group (led by Kellner’s widow, Renata Kellnerova whose family is also connected to the billionaire Czech Daniel Kretinsky)