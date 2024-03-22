Many surprises and new plots await viewers of Men and Women. The latest previews promise unmissable episodes.

Emotions from the thrones of Men and Women, whether it is the “classic” program or the oversized one. Both programs this time promise sparks in the next episodes. Usually, the previews have ruined (and by a lot) the surprises for the viewers at the time of the episode. But this time they are “spoilers” acceptable for all fans of Men and Women.

Revealing the previews is Lorenzo Pugnaloni, the blogger who is very knowledgeable about the events of Maria De Filippi’s dating show. On the classical throne, Daniele Paudice, Brando’s successor, has already made headlines for his sensational choice. We all remember how he preferred Raffaella to Beatriz, the suitor who, in fact, did not choose him.

The choice that got everyone talking, especially due to the way in which the news arrived. It was a sensational (and unforeseen) preview. Ida Platano, the lady from Brescia, however, was the protagonist of yet another discussion with Mario Cusitore, the Neapolitan suitor who threatened to abandon the program for the umpteenth time.

Lots of irons in the fire, as we said. Gemma Galgani, after a period in the shadows, returned to center stage with the meeting of a new knight, he at the age of 51. The historical lady of Men and Women is ready to move on after her acquaintance with Claudio.

But there is no shortage of interesting previews also in the dating-show Over. In “Throne Over”, Ernesto agreed to meet a 25-year-old girl who asked to date him.

The series of twists does not end here: Alessandro, one of the most loved faces of the public, left the program after choosing to get to know Maria Teresa better, the lady he had been dating for some time. Their “choice”, which took place in the studio complete with red petals, is undoubtedly one of the most exciting eventualities for the public.

Many surprises and new plots await viewers of Men and Women. It can be said that the latest previews of the show promise unmissable episodes. All that remains is to wait to find out what will happen between ladies and knights at Maria De Filippi’s dating show.