Fiumicino, March 22, 2024 – “In the city council, we wanted to convince the administration during questions to install a plaque with a new toponym, dedicated to the brothers Franco and Sergio Citti. We are pleased that the plaque has finally been installed and unveiled, marking the completion of the process we have begun.” The press release was addressed by Councilman Angelo Petrillo, Mayor of the Ezio Civic List.

“However, we want to emphasize,” continues Petrillo, “the importance of continuing these initiatives and increasing sensitivity to the cinematic work of the Chitti brothers, as well as the many other outstanding cultural figures belonging to our territory, by creating events and learning opportunities that celebrate this heritage as outstanding citizens of Fiumicino who have spread their identity and roots in the world of cinema, art and culture in general.”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.