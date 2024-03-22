Fiumicino, March 22, 2024 – Fiumicino was the site of an important international meeting, starring a delegation of 20 government officials from the Gyeonggi region of South Korea and the city’s municipal administration. This initiative is part of a wider program to share experiences and best practices between the two administrative entities. They were welcomed by the president of the municipal council, Roberto Severini, and then met in the council chamber with the mayor Mario Baccini, the municipal secretary and councilors Raffaello Biselli, Stefano Costa and Federica Poggio. Also present was the local police chief, Daniela Carola.

Constructive dialogue

The South Korean delegation, led by energetic CEO Lee Min-jae, was welcomed into the council chamber by the mayor of Fiumicino, council members and the city council president, demonstrating the importance the city attaches to international relations as well as cultural and economic ties. exchange .

During the meeting, various topics were discussed, with particular attention paid to the structure and functioning of the municipal administration of Fiumicino. The discussion allowed us to highlight similarities and differences in administrative practices between Italy and South Korea, with the aim of identifying effective strategies and innovations that can be mutually adopted.

Beyond Management: Culture and Economics

The dialogue was not limited to bureaucratic and organizational aspects, but also covered cultural and economic issues. The South Korean delegation showed great interest in the historical and artistic beauties of Fiumicino, a city known for its rich heritage and proximity to the capital. At the same time, the potential for investment and economic cooperation between the two organizations was explored with the aim of encouraging the development of joint projects and long-term partnerships.

Towards a future of cooperation

The meeting between the Gyeonggi delegation and the Fiumicino administration marks an important step forward in building bridges between Italy and South Korea. This visit not only strengthens existing relations, but also opens up new prospects for cooperation in a variety of fields, from administration to economics, from culture and tourism, with an eye on youth.

Through this exchange, both parties realized the value of sharing knowledge and experience to improve their respective administrative systems and develop their communities internationally.

