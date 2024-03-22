Several people walk towards Arnhem Town Hall with banners in their hands. They unfurl their banners. At this moment, Mayor Ahmed Markush (54 years old) arrives, returning from saying goodbye to the local policeman, still wearing his chain of office. Markus stops in front of the demonstrators, shakes their hands and laughs. He helps unfurl the banner and looks along with the demonstrators at the text: “Don’t give power to hate.”

Demonstrators gathered outside the city hall on Thursday afternoon because Edwin Wagensveld, leader of the radical right-wing and anti-Islamic group Pegida, wanted to burn a Koran in Arnhem on Saturday. Markush forbade him to do so this week. Police and prosecutors signaled a possible terrorist attack on Pegida from a jihadist perspective, Markush wrote in his decision to the municipal council.

“We wanted to demonstrate today,” says Marlise Hommel (33) in front of the town hall. “Because Islamophobia did not disappear with this ban on demonstrations. The situation has only returned to normal in recent years.”

Wagensveld often burns and tears up the Koran at home and abroad. When he announced on January 13 this year that he would come to Jansplein in Arnhem to burn the Koran, the situation escalated sharply. Counter-demonstrators threw rocks and fireworks, riot police arrived, and Wagensveld himself was knocked to the ground by a demonstrator before he could set the book on fire.

Markus was accused – especially by Arnhem Muslims – of having, himself a Muslim, allowed this demonstration to take place and that Wagensveld had also received police protection. “But it’s his responsibility,” Markush says in his office at City Hall. In front of him is the Koran, written by women from Morocco. “It really reads like poetry,” he says. The mayor does not hide what he thinks about the content of Wagenveld’s speeches. The word “poisonous” is often mentioned. Currently, Markush is even lobbying for a national ban on the burning of the Koran.

From his workplace, Markush can hear demonstrators chanting outside. “These people stand up to injustice and evil,” he says. “I think it is important that the silent majority fight against wrong ideas and malicious language. With the best expressions. With the best ideas.”

How did you come to the decision to ban the demonstration?

“I constantly consult with the chief of police and the prosecutor on preparations for the demonstration. We have seen that more and more counter-demonstrations are being registered. Then I heard through police intelligence about a terrorist threat. Police involvement in a high-risk match is a best effort standard. Even with four times the amount, safety could not be guaranteed. So on Wednesday the police advised me to ban the demonstration.”

What kind of terrorist threat is this?

“Life-threatening situations. Last week, two more suspects were arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting an attack on the Swedish parliament. Then you will be able to imagine something about it. But I don’t know if it’s an explosive or a sniper.”

But something like that?

“Yes. This is not about someone shouting ‘boo’. It was directed against the residents of Pegida. That in itself is quite serious. But if you allow such a demonstration, it will also affect the safety of visitors and residents of the city “

You have never banned demonstrations. Was it a difficult decision?

“Naturally. My starting point is to make demonstrations as easy and safe as possible. The right to demonstrate is a fundamental right that I also admire. No matter how disgusting and toxic I find the content of a demonstration, the mayor has no right to take that decision into account when allowing or prohibiting a demonstration. As far as I know, I did it on January 13th.”

Partly as a result of the Koran burnings, NCTV raised its jihadist terrorism threat level to four (from five) in December. Then the demonstration on January 13 was also unsafe, right?

“On January 13 there was a general threat, not aimed specifically at this demonstration. The threat is now focused on a location, date and time. And to the people of Pegida. Images circulated on January 13 also reinforced the threat. The Netherlands is the focus of attention for a number of jihadist groups abroad. They were also associated with this particular threat. Burning of Koranic books poses a serious threat to national security and the safety of Dutch people working abroad.”

People who wanted to burn the Koran can now say: this terrorism is proof of the danger and despicability of Islam.

“Yes, I see them saying that. But they say: we want to provoke this reaction. This is a provocation. My ideal is for people to react democratically, violence and threats are taboo here. “I called on Muslims to respond in accordance with Islam: peacefully and compassionately.”

You call this a provocation. But who is more wrong? The man who burns the book, or the people who respond with horror?

“This shouldn’t be a question. Terrorism is destroying our way of life. Terror spreads fear and it destroys society. But there is a peace between terror and what these arson attacks do to other people.”

Now Wagensveld says security is simply an excuse for banning the demonstration.

“I would almost say: like the innkeeper, he trusts his guests. I had previously offered him the opportunity to demonstrate. And that’s what I would do now, because we were just getting ready. We can say that we have already incurred expenses. It’s not his problem at all.”

Why do you think Pegida decides to burn the Koran?

“It provokes and silences. I offered to talk to Wagensveld, but he refused. I don’t understand what makes someone burn books in a civilized country. Especially books, which are sacred to many people. He comes to Arnhem because there is a mayor of Islamic origin. And one more thing: here boas are allowed to practice their profession while wearing a headscarf. And also because there is an Islamic community here.”

Do you think burning the Quran is a racist act?

“I think Wagensveld is racist and discriminatory. But the act itself… I can imagine that this is how people experience it. When I mention racism, everyone immediately thinks of the legal implications and how prosecutors need to prosecute it. Pegida is a far-right group, and this is a far-right and poisonous act, and its motives, as far as I understand, cannot be anything other than provocation. Freedom of expression does not serve this purpose. It exists so that everyone can express their thoughts verbally or on paper without permission. This doesn’t mean everything is fine if you don’t break the law. Toxic polarization and judging people for who they are is destroying democracy. In times of social crisis, there is a group of people who make Muslims scapegoats. Then you’re doing it wrong.”

After Wagensveld’s first attempt to burn the Koran in Arnhem, Markus immediately announced that he would lobby in The Hague for a ban on the destruction of “religious symbols.” “Especially in a democratic country where secularism prevails, religious minorities need to be protected,” he says. “Discrimination or insulting groups is also not tolerated. In the same way, you can impose a ban on destroying or burning sacred books.”

Markus wants to take a cue from the Danish parliament, which last year passed a law banning the public “mishandling” of “texts of interest to a religious group.”

When you were appointed mayor in 2017, Wilders demonstrated in front of City Hall because of your Islamic background. You said this at the RNC: “I’m proud to live in a country where you can protest peacefully.” Have your views changed since then?

“I still think so. I’m in favor of banning the act, it’s something else. Listen, Pegida doesn’t bother me with her facial expressions. I am touched by the impact it has on our society. This also applied to Wilders’ protest at the time. I was wondering, what message are you sending to kids who are doing well in school? The fact that you are going through a rigorous selection process to become mayor and your past is still a reason to want to exclude yourself. My ideal is that you don’t necessarily need the law to support intelligent debate. Now I think: unfortunately, there is no other way out but to pass a law for this. The need for this law has increased.”

Does Wilders’ election victory play a role in this need?

“Yes, protests against the burning of the Koran occur precisely in this context. I think that Wilders systematically called the Koran a book of hatred. He talks about hateful ideologies and headlines, about mosques that should be closed, about Islamic schools that should be closed. These are poisonous words that lead to poisonous actions. And some Muslims think: why doesn’t anyone stand up for me? Social outrage over these expressions is neither felt nor seen. For example, it also keeps children occupied. My eight-year-old son came home very upset when Wilders was discussed at school. I didn’t expect this from him.”

Muslims turn to you during such protests precisely because you are a Muslim. What do you think about it?

“It’s easy for me if people, because of my background, know that I can empathize to some extent with their feelings. Every Arnemmer can expect something from their mayor. I am convinced of the importance of the value of our laws and the neutrality of my role. I worked in the police for ten years, then did nothing else. And I don’t just receive letters from Muslims saying: “Why do you allow such manifestations?” This feeling is widespread in the Netherlands, including among non-Muslims.”

