A good Friday for Maverick Viñales

Good performance on Friday in Portimao for Maverick Viñales who managed to gain access to Q2 despite gastroenteritis which affected his form. The Spanish driver impressed by demonstrating excellent race pace and good feeling on this track.

“The sensations were good despite my physical condition which didn’t allow me to ride as I would have liked – he said -. However, we managed to have a great session and I’m very motivated for Saturday. We tried different configurations on the bike, especially in terms of settings, and everything worked well.”