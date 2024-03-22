In the aftermath of Saving Private Ryan, believe it or not, Steven Spielberg wasn’t satisfied with his evisceration of World War II imagery on the big screen. Despite the importance of a film that made the history not only of the American war movie, but of the history of American cinema in general, the Cincinnati filmmaker felt he still had a lot to say, permeated by a total fascination for the epic around the conflict.

A sort of obsession driven by a transcendental fascination, but by a practically skin-deep urgency, which has accompanied him from 2001 to today, from the release of the TV series Band of Brothers – Brothers at the front to that of Masters of the air, which just finished its 9-episode journey streaming on AppleTV+. In fact, the two titles, together with The Pacific, were responsible for recounting the US campaigns of the ’39 – ’45 war in an even more specific way, starting from real stories and adopting the point of view of the land troops, sea troops and those that sail the skies, with a release cadence of about 10 years apart.

In the aftermath of Saving Private Ryan, believe it or not, Steven Spielberg wasn’t satisfied with his evisceration of World War II imagery on the big screen.

Meanwhile, cinema has changed and above all the language of television has changed, which has undergone an incredible innovation that began in the early 2000s, such as to have changed the potential of the audiovisual instrument and, at the same time, also the expectations of its audience. The world, however, has changed much less, so much so that the themes addressed in the series take on a tragically current echo. A sort of middle ground in which there is an audience, but this does not mean that it is urgent to update ourselves and find a new way of speaking.

Perhaps the main flaw and the reason why the third act of this trilogy risks being the weakest of all. The premises are the same as their predecessors, the editorial line is coherent and homogeneous, the themes are the usual and the emotional investment is the same as always (also well calibrated in terms of rhetorical balance), but there is nothing that really speaks to the present in linguistic terms and this inevitably can only highlight the old age of the system.

A series suspended halfway

Masters of the air, based on Donald Miller’s 2007 book, Masters of the Air: How The Bomber Boys Broke Down the Nazi War Machine, is a miniseries created for television by John Shiban and John Orloff, two notable screenwriters with a experience behind them (the first worked with Vince Gilligan and was involved in Ozark, while the second had already taken part in Band of Brothers – Brothers at the front), who obviously made themselves available to a project orchestrated by a very important name and which had already constituted its own more than recognizable scaffolding. Maybe even too available, especially in the first episodes.

The miniseries in fact seems to be divided into two sections which are quite distant from a narrative and staging point of view, because if on the one hand the emphasis is entirely on the traumatic adaptation to the war, based on courage and sacrifice (or sacrifices), in addition to construction of the mythology linked to the “100th Bomb Group” of the United States Army Air Forces, the second part focuses on the more general narrative of the war, also showing that Nazi counter-field completely ignored at the beginning.

Maybe even too available, especially in the first episodes.

It’s a bit as if the first part of Masters of the air tried to capture the audience by relying on the power of the staging and the directorial wisdom of Cary Fukunaga (the name that among the workers of the operation is certainly the most attractive ), leaving the refinement of the narrative paths in the background, stale when they are simple and rambling when they become complex. The search for drama at all costs through repetitive solutions and the total disinterest in venturing into logics that could have brought out a point of view on the war that was at least different from the heroic young people on board the B-17s.

A trick that is corrected in the second part, leading the story to finally branch out following the dispersion of its protagonists between air and land to show us the situation beyond enemy lines and seeking a real investigation into the human condition of the soldiers regardless of the emotional sphere linked to the courage employed in missions and the burden of pursuing justice at all costs. Two elements which then return to show themselves in all their splendor in the grand finale, reusing the entire imagery steeped in American rhetoric and thus cutting off any type of discourse that could have instead created a link with the present time.

We stopped just in time, perhaps

Here, the connection with the present time is what is totally missing from Masters of the air. Partly because it is not even a real objective of an operation that does not want to denounce the horrors of war, but rather to show the courage of the American soldiers who overcame every adversity and obstacle in the name of freedom, and partly because it does not accept any type of political study in this sense. This alone should make us reflect on how relevant a product of this kind can still be seen by an international audience, given the historical phase we are experiencing and also the moment that audiovisual stories are experiencing.

The filter through which most of the episodes are staged is so glossy that it causes a progressive detachment from reality, so much so that the final moment in which the true faces of those who inspired the characters are shown becomes almost shocking. A short circuit that could also make us reflect on their writing, which does not do justice to interesting pieces of evidence, especially from Callum Turner, Austin Butler, Anthony Boyle and Nate Mann, not to mention the treatment reserved for others, who are not not even given a worthy conclusion.

Here, the connection with the present time is what is totally missing from Masters of the air.

In fact, if the staging is anchored to a pop version that weakens it and trivializes it a bit, the writing for its part is rather confused, starting a speech and then going back, making anticlimactic and castrating cuts for the narrative potential of paths chosen previously, but which are not fully explored. It’s really a shame because in the flashes in which the series lives you can see all the possible goodness of the work of the parties involved, but as long as you live in flashes it’s difficult to fill 9 episodes.

In the end Masters of the air could be seen as a series born from the need to close a discussion on a cult of a legendary filmmaker in relation to the history of the Second World War and from what moved the exploits of those who went down in history as the bearers of a freedom that gave rise to the birth of the current Western World. It does so by focusing on this and leaving everything else in the background, blurred, out of focus, but as if paying for the awareness that that world and those values ​​are currently in crisis, thus demonstrating how the effectiveness of their story is also in crisis.

The Penguin: the first trailer of the Penguin series

House of the Dragon 2: l’analisi dei trailer

Dragon Ball: a theme park in planning

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: the Italian teaser trailer reveals itself

The Three-Body Problem, the review: will the epic Netflix sci-fi series be the heir to the Game of Thrones?

X-Men ’97, the review: between nostalgia and the future