“Putting the patient at one hundred percent, therefore not leaving him alone when he comes home from the hospital” requires “organizational and political choices, but a technological leap is also needed to bring home what was done in the hospital. We must learn to use the technologies that exist, while those that do not exist we can imagine and therefore invent.” Thus Gaetano Marrocco, Director of the Medical Engineering School at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, speaking at the Adnkronos Q&A event “Health and healthcare, a shared challenge”, in Rome.

“There are two fairly well-known trends in the academic, but also industrial environment – explains Marrocco -. The first is the dematerialization of the medical device and the other is its digitalization as for example for prostheses. In the first case, the device ceases to be something external and becomes one with our body, a second skin made of digital membranes that include sensors, some electronics, a transmission system capable of acquiring the temperature of our body, carry out chemical analysis of sweat, identify precursors of stress and then transmit them in such a way that this data is then processed”.

“In the case of the use of digital prostheses – he continues – we can solve a problem that some patients have who, over time, after surgery for a fracture, for example, feel a tingling in the leg which could be due to inflammation, but also to an infection. If the prosthesis could provide information on the type of problem, the patient’s discomfort would be avoided with a quicker solution to the case. The same thing applies in the case of sensorized heart valves”. The digitalisation of the device doctor “could detect the correct temperature and also the pressure, more precise, without the white coat effect”, which causes it to rise when the doctor measures it. “This is an epochal change – concludes Marrocco – because it gives a completely different” of the individual’s health, “but also allows treatments to be applied more adequately”.