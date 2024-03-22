The leader of Vente Venezuela and winner of the 2023 Primary, María Corina Machado, announced this afternoon the assignment of Corina Yoris as her replacement within the Presidential Elections in Venezuela. The former opposition representative presented the new candidate for the presidential seat at a press conference, pointing out that “we found the right person.”

“He is a person who has the respect of everyone he has met… Those people are with us and that person is Dr. Corina Yoris,” said Corina Machado, who is disqualified from holding public office for 15 years, a decision that was endorsed by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ).}

Who is Corina Yoris, María Corina Machado’s replacement?

Corina Yoris Villasana is a Venezuelan doctor and teacher, with a degree in literature and philosophy from the Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB), a former columnist in the newspaper El Nacional and a professor at the Metropolitan University (Unimet). Within politics, she was appointed as a main member of the National Primary Commission of the Venezuelan Unitary Platform.

“Faced with this obstacle (his disqualification), we have agreed on a mechanism and we have found a person, of my total trust and great honor, who will complete this procedure. This is a decision that we have made in unity,” said MCM, outside from the headquarters of Vente Venezuela, where leaders such as Delsa Solórzano, María Beatriz Martínez, Roberto Enriquez, Ramos Allup, Omar Barboza, Biaggio Pilieri were also present.