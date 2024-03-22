The Aula Magna of the San Camillo Forlanini Hospital in Rome hosted a symposium entitled “Sublobar resections for lung cancer: how, when, why”, where leading thoracic surgeons, oncologists, radiologists and pathologists gathered to discuss interventions less extensive but highly effective surgeries. The fight against lung cancer is a major challenge with approximately 44,000 cases each year resulting in nearly 38,000 deaths. However, despite the statistics, a ray of hope emerges from innovative surgical approaches. Recent studies highlight the importance of early diagnosis, as survival rates increase when diagnosis occurs in the early stages of the disease. Innovative surgical techniques such as sublobar resections offer a less invasive alternative to traditional lobectomies, especially for tumors under 2 centimeters.