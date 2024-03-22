Lunaz is a Silverstone-based company that converts the hearts of classic Aston Martin, Bentley and Range Rover cars from combustion engines to electric motors. For example, we recently talked about a 60-year-old Bentley Continental S1 converted by Lunaz. Restorations of old British cars will come to a halt for now as Lunaz is forced to halt production.

By the way, this is not related to the demand for electrified classics. Two years ago, the company said its order books were full until 2024. Lunaz, which receives financial backing from a certain David Beckham, consists of two parts. On the one hand, at Lunaz Design we have mechanics working on classic cars. The other side of the organization is called Lunaz Applied Technology, where old trucks are converted into electronic trucks.

Why is Lunaz temporarily stopping restomods?

The company-wide production shutdown is due to the fact that the truck division was recently placed under receivership. This led to complete silence in the company. In response, Lunaz reports that it is busy restructuring the company. The company is doing this as the market changes due to “regulatory delays in transitioning fleets to zero-emission vehicles.” In other words, the transition to electric vehicles is happening too slowly because of governments.