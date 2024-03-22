“Understanding Rome is not only impossible, it is useless.” It was repeated in London by Roberto d’Agostino, deus ex machina of the Dagospia site, guest of the Italian Cultural Institute to present his documentary ‘Roma Santa e Damnata’, already in theaters and also programmed by Rai, and to offer the public across the Channel his very particular vision of the Italian capital.

It is one of the first initiatives of Francesco Bongarrà, appointed a few months ago by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as head of the Institute of Culture. D’Agostino spoke freely, recounting episodes of a Boccaccio and irreverent Rome, in which no one can do the I say without sooner or later ending up gobsmacked. A Rome, claims “Dago”, which has in its DNA the contrast between the sacred and the profane, capable of crushing anyone who does not adapt to a thousand-year-old system based on the distribution of powers.

He quotes Seneca (“winning big is the beginning of the end”) to explain that in Rome one must respect one’s opponents, cultivate relationships and be “reliable”, indeed “men of honour”. The only one to succeed, he says, was Silvio Berlusconi, perfectly capable of Romanizing himself in a way that many other powerful people were unable to do.

An event that also sparked controversy. “No to the screening of the film “Roma, Santa e Damnata” scheduled in London at the Italian Cultural Institute, the official body of the Italian State dependent on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs” thundered the imperishable Carlo Giovanardi, the former minister who is now spokesperson for Pro Vita & Famiglia onlus. “We have reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, of which the Institute is an administrative branch, the inappropriateness of the screening which aims to celebrate the film by Roberto D’Agostino and Marco Giusti which depicts Rome as a cauldron of nocturnal vices and hypocritical virtues of the same people who then go wild in the most transgressive clubs of the city. A grotesque image that is not befitting of the Italian capital. The only hypocrisy is to want to screen a denigrating film of this type while, in London itself, on the same days , a major exhibition is underway on the centuries-old presence of Roman civilization in Britain,” he said in a statement. A questionable attack considering that the film saw the collaboration of the Italian state television itself with Rai Cinema. Certainly a late release considering that it has already been screened in Italian cinemas and scheduled on Rai itself.

But the real gem was seeing, at the end of the screening and a rich buffet, the Italian Cultural Institute in London transform into a night club: D’Agostino in fact showed off his great and true passion and returned to console, launching into an engaging DJ set and transforming the austere hall of the Institute, certainly not into the legendary Muccassassina, but certainly something like it had never been seen in London.