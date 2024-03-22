LOL: He who laughs is out, the record-breaking Original Italian comedy show produced in Italy and available exclusively on Prime Video from April 1st with the first four episodes has a completely new theme song, as revealed today by Prime Video.

The words The original and exceptional superheroes stand out on the boxes to present the new protagonists Diego Abatantuono, Loris Fabiani (aka ‘Lunanzio’, winner of the talent show LOL: who makes you laugh is inside), Edoardo Ferrario, Angela Finocchiaro, Maurizio in a comics version Lastrico, Aurora Leone, Lucia Ocone, Giorgio Panariello, Claudio Santamaria, Rocco Tanica and the “special character” Lillo in the role of overacting coach, under the watchful eyes of the referee and host Fedez and the co-host Frank Matano… “Can be purchased separately !!!”

After the extraordinary success of the first three seasons, LOL returns: Who laughs is out with ten laughter professionals who will compete to remain serious for six consecutive hours while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh, to win a final prize of 100,000 euros in favor of a charity chosen by the winner.

The show is an adaptation of the popular Original Japanese television show, HITOSHI MATSUMOTO Presents Documental, produced by and starring Hitoshi Matsumoto. A format replicated with great success on Prime Video in fifteen countries around the world, including Mexico, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Nigeria, India, Canada, Argentina, Colombia and Brazil, in addition to the Japanese and Italian versions . The first, second and third seasons are available exclusively on Prime Video.

