Claudio Sterpin comments on the news of Liliana Resinovich’s pregnancy to the microphones of Ore 14

After the news about Liliana Resinovich’s pregnancy and abortion, the TV show Ore 14, hosted by Milo Infante, contacted his friend Claudio Sterpin to give him the opportunity to comment on the new elements.

Liliana Resinovich’s husband was intercepted while telling the story to another person. An episode that dates back to the early 1990s, when the woman had just started dating Sebastiano Visintin. She had confided in him that she was pregnant and had asked him to accompany her to have an abortion. A son who was not the man’s and who, instead, had been conceived, according to Sebastiano, with his friend Claudio Visintin. Words which for the defense would demonstrate that he was aware of the relationship his wife had with his friend. Contrary to what he has always declared, denying the relationship between the two.

Liliana Resinovich pregnant: Claudio Sterpin’s version

Claudio Sterpin wanted to have his say after the call from the television program Ore 14. In the early 90s, he and Liliana were not dating. The friend revealed that the one indicated by Sebastiano in the environmental interception is the same period in which he met his wife. At the time Claudio was dating a woman, who he left to start a relationship with the woman who later became his wife.

I’m sure that in that period I wasn’t with Lilli, I met my wife in 1990 and to be with her I broke off the relationship I had with another person, a woman from Modena. I never lost touch with Lilli, it always remained a friendship, but certainly in that period I didn’t go with Liliana. Relationships between us have grown closer and further apart over the years several times. I’ve said it many times.

Then referring to her husband Sebastiano Visintin, Claudio Sterpin pointed out that his belief that the child was his would prove that the man always knew about the relationship between him and his wife:

At this point I could say that Sebastiano knew about us if he makes these statements. Why until the day before yesterday he said that I made it all up and now he says that thirty years ago I would have impregnated the woman who would become his wife? What nonsense are we talking about?

News that is causing a lot of discussion, in recent days there has been various new information spread about Liliana Resinovich’s husband. For his brother Sergio and for the defense, Sebastiano never told the truth. And this environmental interception would be another demonstration of this.