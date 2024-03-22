Seat’s future has been hanging in the balance for some time now, and the spin-off of sister brand Cupra has a lot to do with it. Since then, the latter’s models have mushroomed, meaning that by 2024 Cupra already has three cars that Seat doesn’t, two of which are pure electric models. At the same time, Seat still uses a range of outdated internal combustion engines, so mother hen Volkswagen has started to think about reinventing the brand as a “mobility label”… But it looks like that won’t happen tomorrow. .

First facelifts, huh EV?

During the presentation of his annual figures, Seat CEO Wayne Griffiths opened a book about the future of Seat, and that book actually contains cars. These are cars we already know, but that’s not the point. For example, the Leon, Ateca, Ibiza and Arona can soon look forward to an update that should prepare them for the future in accordance with new EU safety requirements. We haven’t been able to see the first two yet, but Seat has already shown the new Ibiza and Arona during the presentation, and they are also being updated well. The entire wave of facelifts should be completed by the end of 2025 at the latest, says Griffiths.

It doesn’t take long to find the reason why Seat is now getting a second life: the cars continue to sell well. For example, 288,437 units were sold in 2023, which is not only 24 percent more than the previous year, but enough to put it ahead of the Cupra with its 230,739 sales. As a result, it would not make sense for the VW group to abandon Seat now, and suddenly there was even talk of possible electric vehicles for the brand. The CEO says he’s looking at “what Seat can do in the electric world” and promises the “best is yet to come” for the brand… We believe you, Wayne!