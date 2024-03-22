The lampposts of the Cambuur stadium tower over the shopping center in Leeuwarden-Oost. In the Jumbo parking lot this afternoon, wide-eyed, sunken-cheeked men nervously pull on their bags as they wander back and forth.

People loading groceries in front of the supermarket are accustomed to their presence. “They are good junkies,” says student Andre, 22, who has just bought a chocolate roll. “They just ask for a little money or a packet of cookies.”

Sitting behind a row of shopping carts on an electrical box are two boys, 17 and 18 years old. One is eating candy, the other is lighting a joint. Drugs, they say, “ruin your whole life.” However, it is not unusual for their friends in Leeuwarden to use soft or hard drugs. “Snorting, yes, that’s normal,” says the boy with the bag of candy. “But I don’t do it myself. It makes you so aggressive.”

This week Leeuwarden ranked among the top European countries for drug use. In a study by the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) of drug residues in wastewater in 88 European cities, Leeuwarden was ranked third for cannabis use, fourth for cocaine use and fifth for fastest use.

The Frisian provincial capital carried out wastewater analysis last year to gain insight into the nature and extent of drug use in the city. The data, which is now being used in a European comparative study, has already shown that Leeuwarden (129,000 inhabitants) can rival cities such as Rotterdam and Amsterdam in terms of drug use. Mayor Sybrand Buma (CDA) described drug use in his city at the time as “very significant” and saw the study as confirmation that Leeuwarden is a major drug market. He pointed out to the city council the need to reduce violent crime in Leeuwarden.

Almost everyone on the street has heard about the study. Most people are surprised by this. They may see that there are quite a few drug addicts in their city, but Leeuwarden is the drug capital of Europe? “I don’t know the city like this,” says Arnold Jorna, head of the youth work group in Leeuwarden. He does not want to downplay the figures because they are “very alarming” but do not correspond to his image of young people in Leeuwarden. “We see that they smoke a lot, but you see it in every city. And we sometimes hear about hard drug use, but not very often. I was recently in Lisbon. Deals took place on every corner. That’s really not the case here.”

Mark Lettinga, founder of the Addiction Academy, also wants to put Leeuwarden’s position into perspective. He notes that only five Dutch cities have signed up for wastewater research. At the same time, Lettinga knows from experience that utilization levels in Leeuwarden are high. He was hospitalized in 2015 due to addiction to cocaine, marijuana and alcohol, and subsequently founded his own drug treatment company. There in recent years he saw people from “all walks of life,” from construction workers to people from the business world. “My youngest client was 14 and a smoker.”

Leeuwarden has certain characteristics that help explain high levels of drug use, Lettinga said, from a relatively large student population to many poor areas where certain drugs, such as cheaper speed, may be more popular.

These areas are mainly located in Leeuwarden-Oost, a troubled area where 35,000 people live close together in areas that have for decades been among the poorest in the Netherlands. The Leeuwarder Undermining report, published last year, identified the area, half of which is social housing, as home to a surprising number of drug addicts, often in buildings owned by healthcare providers or slumlords. “Disruption is a social problem: nowhere have I found this more clearly and prominently than in Leeuwarden-Oost,” says criminologist Edward van der Torre, one of the report’s authors.

One such eastern district is Zuidvliet, an area of ​​narrow streets and picturesque workers’ houses. Small front gardens are separated from each other by green, straight-cut hedges. Many windows are covered with anti-reflective film, some with sheets.

neighbor Roy Split They walked around the neighborhood like zombies

In front of the Welgelegen Culture House there is a folding table with three coffee pots. Jos Bouhuis and Tineke Roep, wearing Amaryllis coats, invite everyone passing by for a chat. – I’m sure you want a cup of coffee?

Paul (75), wearing a yellow Cambuur hat, sits down and watches his coffee being poured. “You put stuff in it, don’t you?”

He points to Bouvis’s coat. “Amaryllis, isn’t that a plant?”

Cohabitation of drug addicts

Through initiatives like these, community workers are trying to help residents avoid isolation. Because behind the doors in Zuidvliet there are many problems. Great poverty, psychological problems, and addiction. “It is the most vulnerable people who end up here,” says community activist Tineke Roep. “This is the only place where you can still rent a cheap house.” They are increasingly seeing drug addicts living together in rental properties, where they provide shelter for each other.

For example, in Balistraat, located a little further, where until recently about fifteen drug addicts lived in one building. “They were walking around the area like zombies,” says neighbor Roy Split, 37. In the evening, users came from all over the city. “Back then there were often curses and fights on the street.”

Countless complaints were made to the municipality and the police about this, but the situation did not change anything. Until Roy Split made an angry visit to a local police officer late last year. “It was then that we wanted to take the children to school in the morning, and there were two heroin syringes lying in the yard in front of the house. Then I said: if you don’t intervene now, I will personally kick them out.” Shortly thereafter, the mayor of Buma declared the building uninhabitable. All windows and doors are now boarded up with wooden panels.

Drug addicts are trying to find refuge elsewhere. Some end up choosing Eric Rudolphi, 67, who supports drug addicts and the homeless through his organization, Street Advocate. He sits at a long wooden table at his Living Museum, an art collective in Leuven-Oost. Rudolphi sees in his clients an insatiable thirst for “white” (crack, cocaine) or “brown” (heroin). He tries to send them to the drug addiction department if they are ready for it. This could be a “heroin therapy unit” where people are given a fixed dose of heroin under supervision.

Not all drug addicts qualify or need it, he said. “Each of them has their own dealer. They just need to call, and ten minutes later they already have what they want. Dealers here are faster than instant delivery companies.”

Easy to come

Ukrainian street musician Pavel, playing a red guitar at the Waagplein in the center of Leeuwarden, agrees. His face is hidden under the hood of a gray coat. A thin cigar sticks out of his mouth.

“Drugs are easy to get,” says Pavel, who is himself addicted to crack. The amount of 0.25 grams of crack he smokes at a time costs him ten euros. The money he earns by playing the guitar. He also lives on the 300 euros he receives monthly from the government as a Ukrainian asylum seeker. “This will end soon.” He points to his acrylic nails, which he uses to play the strings. “They alone cost 25 euros.”

Many drug addicts who are accompanied by “street lawyer” Rudolphi also earn something extra. This is done with him by drawing. Between other artists’ studios, they themselves work on works of art, which they then sell on the street. “Sometimes producers ask for twenty euros for a job, but if they are in a hurry, they ask for five euros.” Especially in the summer, when boats with tourists return to the center of Leeuwarden, there is a lot of sales along the canals. Rudolphi hopes that the sun will shine again soon.

The study tested sewage treatment plants in European cities in 24 countries for the presence of six drugs over the course of a week: methamphetamine, MDMA (the active ingredient in ecstasy tablets), cocaine, amphetamine (AIDS), cannabis and ketamine. For almost all drugs measured, Dutch cities dominate the top five largest cities in Europe.

