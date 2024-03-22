The Princess of Wales announced this Friday, March 22, 2024, that she has been diagnosed with cancer, she is currently in the initial stages of her treatment. Kate Middleton shared that both she and her husband, Prince William, have dedicated considerable efforts to managing and processing this situation privately for the well-being of their young family.

He revealed how this challenge has taken time, not only for his own recovery from a significant surgery that preceded the start of his treatment, but also to find the right way to communicate the situation to his children, George, Charlotte and Louis, in a way that was understandable and reassuring to them.

Princess Kate expressed to her children that she is fine and getting stronger day by day; Along these lines, she has focused on aspects that contribute to her physical, spiritual and mental healing. At the same time, she recognized the vital role of Prince William in this process, whom she described as a pillar of comfort and serenity, and thanked the support received from the public.

Likewise, she emphasized the need for privacy and time for her family while she goes through the final stages of her treatment, and highlighted the special meaning that her work represents for her and her desire to resume her activities once she recovers. However, she stressed the importance of focusing on her full recovery for the time being.

The Princess of Wales extended her solidarity to those affected by cancer

In her message, the princess also extended her solidarity to those affected by cancer, and offered them words of encouragement, in addition to reminding them that they are not alone in this fight, always maintaining faith and hope.

The recent announcement of Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis represents a severe setback for the British royal family, especially at a time when King Charles III is undergoing medical treatment for a type of cancer that has not been detailed, a fact that Buckingham Palace revealed in early February.

This news comes after Kate successfully recovered from abdominal surgery performed on January 16, 2024. After the operation, the princess spent 13 days hospitalized in a clinic in London. Following the instructions of her doctors, she has maintained a low profile, staying away from public commitments during the period of convalescence.

Kate’s public appearance after her surgery came last weekend, when she was seen with her husband, Prince William, on a visit to a farm. This event marked her return to public life after her hospital intervention and recovery.

What is preventive chemotherapy treatment like?

Preventive chemotherapy treatment, also known as adjuvant chemotherapy, aims to kill any cancer cells that may remain in the body after the main tumor is removed or reduce the risk of cancer recurrence. Even if the tumor has been removed surgically or treated with radiation therapy, there may be residual cancer cells that are too small to detect with imaging tests or physical examinations.