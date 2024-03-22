For the first time on Blu-ray, Kieslowski’s Color Trilogy will be available in a collector’s Limited Edition box with 3 discs and a 28-page booklet.

The START UP! it will be active until April 17th and the box will only be released upon reaching 400 pre-orders made only from this link: https://www.cgtv.it/film-dvd/collezione-krzysztof-kieslowski/.

The project was created by CG entertainment thanks to the high definition materials made available by Raro Video – Minerva Pictures.

The advantages of the Limited Edition:

the films in 3 Blu-rays made by master numbered and limited edition cardboard splipcase alternative artwork for the cover the name of the Start Up participants inside the package, in the acknowledgments text and photographic booklet of 28 extra pages: cinema lessons by Krzystof Kieslowski shipping costs included

The color trilogy

The color trilogy by Polish director Krzysztof Kieslowski, made between 1993 and 1994, takes inspiration from the three colors of the French flag and the three revolutionary ideals that it represents: Freedom, Equality, Brotherhood. With a memorable international cast and three unforgettable protagonists Juliette Binoche, Julie Delpy and Irène Jacob.

The films immediately gained critical acclaim, won important awards (Golden Lion, Silver Bear and Oscar® nomination) and were loved by the general public to the point of becoming classics of turn-of-the-century European cinema today. .

Blue movie

Julie loses her husband Patrice, a famous composer, and her little daughter Anna in an accident. For the woman she therefore begins a new life, anonymous and independent, in which she laboriously tries to leave everything behind her. A music journalist suspects that Julie was actually the author of her husband’s music. She denies it, perhaps too abruptly.

Olivier, her husband’s last assistant, is secretly in love with her and wants to convince her to work together to complete Patrice’s work, a grandiose work dedicated to a United Europe. Meanwhile, Julie tries hard not to fall into the traps that undermine her freedom.

With Juliette Binoche, Emmanuelle Riva, Benoit Regent, Florence Pernel, Charlotte Very, Helene Vincent, Claude Duneton, Pierre Forget.

Honors and awards:

Venice International Film Festival 1993: Golden Lion, Best Female Performance Volpi and Osella Cup for Best Cinematography César Award 1994: Best Leading Actress to Juliette Binoche, Best Editing, Best Sound. Goya Award 1994: Best European Film. Chicago International Film Festival 1994: Special Jury Prize.

White film

Karol, a Polish hairdresser in Paris, is forced by his wife to accept the divorce due to his impotence. Having returned clandestinely to Poland with the help of a compatriot he occasionally met, he gradually insinuated himself into the circle of speculators and became rich. To get his wife back next to him, with whom he is always very much in love, he organizes her fake death.

Con Julie Delpy, Zbigniew Zamachowski, Janusz Gajos, Jerzy Stuhr, Aleksander Bardini.

Honors and awards:

Berlinale 1994: Silver Bear.

Red film

Valentine, a twenty-three-year-old photomodel and student, lives alone in Geneva. Her boyfriend, a jealous and nagging guy, sometimes calls her from London, where she works. One evening the girl accidentally runs over a dog, which belongs to a retired magistrate from whom she had run away.

At 65, he is a loner, grumpy and of few words, whose only activity consists in spying on the inhabitants of nearby houses and intercepting telephone calls, even the most intimate ones. But, although indifferent to the accident that occurred to the dog, the judge has an interest in Valentine. A strange relationship made of shyness and discretion is therefore established between the two.

With Irène Jacob, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Juliette Binoche, Julie Delpy, , Zbigniew Zamachowski, Frédérique Feder, Jean-Pierre Lorit, Samuel Le Bihanrdini.

Honors and awards:

Oscar® Awards 1995: Nominations for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography. César Award 1995: Best Music. National Society of Film Critics Awards 1995: Best Foreign Film. Cannes Film Festival 1994