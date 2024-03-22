The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, announced this Friday that she is undergoing initial treatment to combat the cancer that was detected after the abdominal surgery she underwent last January.

He was grateful for the support he received while convalescing from a surgery that was originally assumed to be non-cancerous. Additionally, she acknowledged that it has been a difficult time for the entire royal family, although he noted that he has an extraordinary medical team.

He said that it was in January when he underwent abdominal surgery in London and although the operation was successful, they found cancer cells, so his doctors suggested he take preventive chemotherapy, so he is now in an early stage of treatment. . “The surgery was successful. However, post-op tests found there was cancer,” Ella Kate said.

Through a video, the Princess of Wales stated that this news has been a great shock, of course, and that she and Prince William (William) are doing everything possible to handle this matter privately, for the benefit of their young family

Kate mentioned that this is taking time; time to recover from her surgery, time to start her treatment and time to explain the situation to her children George, Charlotte and Louis.

The princess did not explain what type of cancer she is fighting.

He stated that he feels good and strong to concentrate on the methods he undertakes to heal.

He asked for privacy to deal with this situation.

It has been weeks of speculation about the Princess of Wales’s health after details of her surgery were initially kept secret.

In her absence from public life, several conspiracy theories took root, and only intensified after Kate posted a heavily edited image from Mother’s Day in the UK.

His diagnosis comes just months after his father-in-law, King Charles III, revealed that he too was battling cancer.

With information from SUN

OA

