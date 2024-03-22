Kate Middleton reported that she is going through a personal battle with cancer. The princess revealed the diagnosis of her illness, which was given thanks to the tests she underwent for the abdominal operation she underwent last January. “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found that there was cancer,” she indicated.

During the announcement, Kate thanked the support and expressions of affection she received while recovering from surgery; In addition, she noted that the last few months were difficult for her family. Middleton indicated that she, along with Guillermo, tried to “process and manage” privately for the good of “our young family.” “It has taken us a while to explain everything,” she noted.

This news comes after days of speculation regarding the situation of Kate Middleton, who had not appeared officially since her operation at the beginning of the year. Regarding the revelation, so far, King Charles III was the only one from the monarchy to speak out and show his public support for Middleton. According to Buckingham Palace, the king has been in close contact with the Princess of Wales.

What is Kate Middleton’s health status?

According to Kate Middleton herself, she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with cancer. The princess’s treatment began after it was confirmed that she suffered from it, thanks to post-operation tests. “To everyone facing this disease, in any form, please do not lose faith or hope, you are not alone,” said Middleton, who was optimistic and focused on her recovery.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery to be able to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and reassure them that I am going to be okay,” she commented.

What is the type of cancer that Kate Middleton suffers from?

Within the video, Kate did not report the type of cancer she is suffering from or the stage at which it is. For her part, the Royal House decided not to share any more medical information regarding the princess. The web medium Egos indicated that, to reach the diagnosis, it can be assumed that biopsies, blood tests and other examinations have been performed.

Was King Charles III also diagnosed with cancer?

King Charles III of England was diagnosed with cancer in early February following a hospital procedure for a benign enlarged prostate. “During the king’s recent hospital procedure for a benign enlargement of the prostate, another matter of concern was observed,” said the statement released at the time.