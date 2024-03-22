Kate Middleton announced in a video that she suffers from cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. The Princess of Wales announced the news through her X account. “I want to take this opportunity to thank you for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding while I was recovering from surgery,” she began her message. The Princess of Wales also thanked the medical team and said she had hope for her speedy recovery. The type of cancer has not yet been revealed.

How did Kate Middleton find out she had cancer?

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, revealed that the surgery was a success; However, the news would get worse as the days went by and the tests that were carried out. “In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was not cancerous,” said the wife of the future king of the United Kingdom. “The surgery was successful. However, post-operative tests found that there was cancer. Therefore, my medical team recommended that I undergo preventive chemotherapy treatment and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.” , he explained.

Kate Middleton, the 42-year-old future queen, thanked the medical team, but also her husband for their support in this critical situation facing the British monarchy. As it is remembered, recently, King Carlos III also revealed that he had cancer. “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” he said amid the international commotion. “Having William by my side is also a great source of comfort and peace of mind. As is the love, support and kindness that so many of you have shown. It means a lot to both of us,” she concluded her message.

Why was Kate Middleton estranged and how did she tell her children the news?

One of the most shared questions about Kate Middleton was the following: What is really going on with her? Faced with so many doubts and assumptions, the daughter-in-law of the remembered Princess Diana responded that it was very difficult. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery to be able to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and assure them that I am going to be fine,” she is heard in the video.

The future queen told her young children that she was “doing well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirit,” she said. The news was broadcast with Prince William, whom she considers “a great source of comfort and tranquility.”