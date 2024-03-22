Kate Middleton is ill: here is the princess’s announcement and everything we know about her illness.

A few hours ago Kate MIddleton spoke in public, revealing the truth about her health conditions and the cancer that unfortunately struck her some time ago. What do we know about her illness? What truth lies behind her health condition?

Here’s what we discovered about the princess’s diagnosis and all the necessary treatments.

Kate Middleton’s unexpected revelation

After a period of mystery and many question marks, the beautiful Princess Kate Middleton has decided to speak out to explain to the world what is happening in her life. William’s wife then revealed that she is suffering from cancer that she is trying to fight with all her strength.

The woman also revealed that she discovered she had the condition after the surgery she underwent a few months ago. She then created a video message where she appears tired but smiling, with the aim of putting to rest all the rumors that have been circulating about her in recent times.

Kate added that her entire family was close to her in this particular period of her life and that she is doing everything she can to take care of herself as best as possible. The princess appears very thin but she reassured everyone by saying she feels very well. You have also communicated that you will not participate in the Masses that will be held during the Easter period.

What illness struck Kate Middleton?

Credits: Fanpage.it

After delicate intestinal surgery, Kate underwent a biopsy which allowed her to discover the nature of her disease. The cancer in question is called abdominal sarcoma, a malignant tumor formation that can affect different parts of the body, including muscles and soft tissues.

The cells affected by the pathology begin to grow disproportionately and without a purpose, invading the efficiency of other parts of the body. It is not very easy to detect this cancer as it is very often localized only when its size has already exceeded the limit.

Fortunately, there are several methods to counteract the progression of this type of sarcoma, even if the intervention varies from person to person based on the characteristics of the disease. In addition to surgery, chemotherapy is also recommended, in order to avoid the spread of metastases. That’s why Kate opted for this choice.