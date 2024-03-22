Tbilisi, March 22, 2024 – Matteo Piras took fifth place at the Grand Slam judo tournament in Tbilisi, which will last until Sunday, March 24. In the 66 kg category, Azzurro rose in the world rankings and now has 360 points in the world rankings. He is twentieth, ahead of fellow Italian Elios Manzi.

Racing history – fijlkam.it

Piras received particular support on this occasion from Massimiliano D’Antuono, the Italian Ambassador to Georgia (pictured center holding an Italy jersey), who intervened specifically for the bronze final, chatting with the team afterwards.

“Today Matteo showed a good game again. – commented Raffaele Toniolo, the Italian coach who followed Piras’ match. “Unfortunately, in the semifinals, and then in the fight for bronze, he was not able to be aggressive and opportunistic, as he usually knows how to do. However, this performance certainly gives him a head start in the WRL Olympics. It’s also a shame for Andrea, who, after defeating the dangerous North Korean, made a big mistake that cost him the match with the Azerbaijani.”

Andrea Carlino beat Kwan Jin Che (Cyprus) in the 60kg category before being defeated by Turan Bayramov (Aze), while Matteo Piras advanced to the semi-finals with victories over Georgios Balarjishvili (Cyprus), Tengo Zirakashvili (Geo) and Matej Polyak ( SVK). ), then was defeated by Ivan Chernykh (Ain) in the semi-finals and by Ruslan Pashaev (Aze) in the final for third place. However, for Francesca Milani, the test in the up to 52 kg weight category, allowing her to avoid unnecessary weight loss due to the European Championships, was limited to a meeting with the Chinese Yeqing Zhu, who won thanks to three penalties with a golden score.

A tender Georgian scene at the end of the gold final in the 57 kg weight category, where Eteri Liparteliani, after defeating Jessica Klimakit and going down the tatami, ran into her boyfriend Temur Nozadze, a 26-year-old judoka in the 60 kg weight category, who after to congratulate him, he knelt down and proposed a ring to 20240322 Tbilisi Lipa Nozadzea, a marriage proposal which, as we could see, was happily accepted.

On Saturday, the second day in Tbilisi, Flavia Favorini and Savita Russo are expected on the Georgian tatami in the weight category up to 63 kg, and Martina Esposito and Irene Pedrotti in the weight category up to 70 kg.

There was also satisfaction in Pordenone, at the end of the first kata day at the EJU Kata Judges Seminar. “The topics covered were interesting,” commented Giovanni Strazzeri, President of the National Commission for Kata and Masters, “where fundamental points were highlighted that judges should pay attention to during competitions.”

Tomorrow we will start with the EJU Kata Tournament.

Photo International Judo Federation