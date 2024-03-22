Jorge Álvarez Máynez described as an “infamous act” the decision of the National Electoral Institute (INE) to cancel the registration of the first formulas for the Senate of the Citizen Movement (MC) in Jalisco, headed by Alberto Esquer, and in Campeche, by Eliseo Fernández.

“It is an infamous action on the part of the INE. The truth is that they have a slogan with the Citizen Movement. I am very sorry and also what a coincidence that two of the States where the Citizen Movement is strongest, where it has had the most competitive candidates, where we are going to beat without a doubt the Morena of Layda Sansores, the Morena of Jalisco, that they give us this blow “, expressed the presidential candidate at a press conference during his visit to the Pan American University.

However, the Zacatecan politician said he was calm because he foresees that MC will win the challenge: “We are going to win without a doubt the challenge before the Electoral Court. In that sense we are not worried, but of course we leave testimony that it has been an arbitrary act and that the INE measures with double standards,” said Álvarez Máynez.

