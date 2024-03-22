Minister Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy, D66) is introducing a measure to reduce the costs of all heat network connections. A spokesperson confirmed this after NOS reported.

Last week it emerged that housing associations in Amsterdam are temporarily refusing to connect their homes to district heating because it has become too expensive for residents. For example, energy supplier Vattenfall increased its tariffs significantly this year (30 percent, according to the company’s own statement, due to high costs due to the energy crisis), leaving residents who could not pay 800 euros a year facing financial problems . Amsterdam housing associations have jointly decided to reinstall central heating boilers for the time being.

Jetten hopes to quell ever higher price increases being proposed by energy suppliers. He wants to achieve this by waiving the gas tax for permanent contracts and slightly reducing maintenance costs for variable contracts. Jetten wants to add these measures to a legislative amendment already in the House. In doing so, he is answering calls to intervene and make central heating affordable.

Read also: Residents of Amsterdam are not happy with the heating network. Housing association: ‘We don’t have a fair and clear history’

For example, in January the House of Representatives asked Jetten to look into how the fixed costs of district heating could be kept as low as possible and find an “acceptable” maximum rate for households.

“An unpleasant story for tenants”

Housing association Aedes wrote to the House of Representatives last week saying heat networks are more expensive than gas contracts. According to the umbrella organization, it is not a question of “people with the lowest incomes paying the costs of the transition period.”

Due to the high cost of heating networks, housing and communal associations “do not have the opportunity to contact residents” if they want to turn off the gas in their houses. “This slows down the development of heating networks,” Edes wrote in his letter to the House of Representatives.

It could also put pressure on an agreement between housing associations and the government to switch off natural gas to 450,000 homes by 2030 at the latest. “We are increasingly seeing excessive increases in prices for district heating,” the minister said through his spokesman. “We want to print this. Energy companies may see this as a burden, but raising prices every time is unrealistic.” If the House of Representatives, which will debate the issue next week, agrees, the changes will take effect on January 1, 2025. The rates for this year have already been determined.

Share Write to the editor