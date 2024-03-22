Jack Antonoff rolls around on the floor with his guitar and everything in “Modern Girl,” the video for his band Bleachers. He climbs onto his guitar amp and conducts the saxophonists. The band members gather around the drummer to a cheerful accompanying choir. The message is clear: Bleachers are a real live rock band.

Antonoff (39) has made a splash over the last ten years as a producer for Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde and The 1975. He has sprinkled his stardust on their music and has become one of the most sought-after producers in the world. He was found by Florence & the Machine, St. Vincent, Carly Rae Jepsen and The Chicks. He has won ten Grammy Awards to date, including Producer of the Year in 2022, ’23 and ’24. Only Babyface has previously won the prestigious Grammy Award three times in a row.

But Bleachers is not just a hobby project next to a production job. The band has been around since 2014, and it’s no secret that several members of the band play on successful albums by Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift. Bleachers’ fourth album, named after the band, contains quintessential American power pop influenced by Antonov’s great hero Bruce Springsteen. Sometimes the music leans towards the indie rock of The National. How does a busy producer find time for the band?

“I don’t differentiate between Bleachers and the other projects I work on,” says Antonoff, who is based in New Jersey. “My head is always full of music. I collect ideas that sometimes work for my group and sometimes for others. Time is not a problem. I wish there was more room for the endless stream of songs that come out. Sometimes I look back and realize that in just a few years a lot of music has left my hands. But I don’t feel like I have to work hard for it.”

How is your work with Bleachers different from producing Taylor Swift or Lana Del Rey?

“I don’t see it as producing. I create music with my friends. It comes as it comes. I’m not the kind of producer who likes to give commands from behind the mixing desk. I’m interested in the music itself; a way you can control the creative process. Success is a strange phenomenon. It takes the focus away from the normal mechanisms that lead to good pop music. Being able to listen well to each other is one thing. The artists I work with believe that I can help them make their music better.”

On the penultimate Bleachers album, you sang the duet “Chinatown” with Bruce Springsteen. What was it like working with The Boss?

“Singing with Springsteen seemed almost blasphemous. I look up to him so much. “Chinatown” is about a road trip to New Jersey after a stay in New York. When you cross the bridge, you leave behind the imaginary world of the big city to return to who you really are. Similar metaphors appear frequently in Springsteen’s work. Bruce took it sportingly: he sang the second verse as if it was taken from his own life.”

Lana Del Rey sings “I’ll Make It Darker” on Bleachers’ “Alma Mater.” How did her voice end up on the album?

“If you pay close attention, you’ll notice that the album also features Clairo, Florence Welch and Annie Clarke (St. Vincent). As I said, I don’t differentiate between the different projects I work on. Sometimes they go right through each other. Lana’s lyrical line came about spontaneously when I showed her the song. “Unlike the others, she is featured on the album cover because she makes such a significant contribution to the song.”

I understand that your collaboration with Taylor Swift may begin with a guitar track you recorded on your smartphone. Is it always that simple?

“It could be that simple. When inspiration strikes, I pick up my phone and write it down. Taylor hears this and builds a song around it. There is no simple recipe for cooperation. Sometimes this is a long and thorough process. Sometimes it’s just a matter of searching. Sometimes a song finds me.”

Did success and the Grammys change your life?

“I don’t see it that way. It’s always nice when your work is appreciated. But the greatest satisfaction is that after more than twenty years of playing music, I was able to achieve what I want. There’s a reason the new album is called Bleachers because it’s the record I’ve always wanted to make. There was simply no need to give it another name. The music I write now reflects the deep connection I have with my musicians. Love came into my life, and I learned to cope with loss (Antonova’s younger sister died of a brain tumor at thirteen – ed.). I’m not there yet because this tragedy is the lens through which I view life. Experience makes you stronger. I still have a lot of music in me.”

Were you involved in the production of Taylor Swift’s new album, Tortured Poets Department, which will be released on April 19?

“You know, I don’t talk about this,” Antonov says irritably. “If you’re looking for clickbait, you’ve come to the wrong place. Thank you for this conversation.” He abruptly breaks the connection.

