Italtel: Board of Directors approves financial statements, revenues and Ebitda are growing

The Italtel Board of Directors, which met yesterday under the chairmanship of Claudio Calabi, approved the draft budget for the 2023 financial year, the first complete financial year since the launch of the “New Italtel”, which took place on 1 April 2022. The budget consolidated, drawn up according to international accounting standards, highlights a consolidated normalized Ebitda of 11.1 million euros, with a growth of 56% compared to the 2022 pro forma Ebitda. The group’s revenues reached 270 million euros compared to 260 million pro forma for 2022. As of 31 December, the net financial position was positive and cash and cash equivalents amounted to 45 million euros, after the payment during the year of 11 million euros of the composition debt owed by Italtel. This debt, initially equal to 63 million euros, has been repaid in total to date for 43 million euros. Italtel has continued on its path of evolution and integration of the offer towards innovative and high-value themes and diversification of market segments served, and recorded growth in all markets served.

Revenues on international markets, EMEA and Latin America, were 124 million euros, equal to approximately 46% of total revenues. Spain, Germany, Brazil and Peru are the countries that contributed most to this result also thanks to important contracts signed with global customers such as TIM, Enel, Telefonica. In Italy, Italtel recorded strong growth in the Enterprise and Public Administration market, which grew from approximately 47 million euros in revenues in 2022 to approximately 70 million euros, with an increase of 47% driven mainly by the energy & utilities and central PA vertical markets, as well as by the strong impulse towards the digitalisation of the country given by the PNRR plans. the difficulties of the Telco market in Europe, Italtel has further strengthened its positioning thanks to the offer evolution strategy of which the projects for the Mobile Virtual Network Platform with Wind3 for Terna in Italy and for Private 5G for various operators are an example in Spain, or the Stir-Shaken solutions to combat telephone scams based on proprietary products provided to Koesio and Canal Plus Telecom in France.

“The positive results of the 2023 financial year were obtained through a series of targeted actions which include interventions on positioning and offer, as well as a profound transformation process which involved several key aspects such as the rationalization of costs, the evolution of staff created in agreement with the social partners, the renewal of skills, the sale of no longer core activities”, comments Benedetto Di Salvo, CEO of Italtel. “At the center of our strategy is sustainability, which we consider a pillar of our act, innovation as the key to interpreting the future, the expansion of the ecosystem of technological partners and the focus on the business areas with greatest potential”.