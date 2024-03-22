loading…

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni is suing two men for more than IDR 1.7 billion for editing a picture of her face to become the star of a pornographic video that went viral throughout the world. Photo/REUTERS

ROME – Italian Prime Minister (PM) Giorgia Meloni was upset after an image of her face was digitally edited to make a pornographic video star by two men. Now, he is demanding €100,000 (more than IDR 1.7 billion) in damages from the two men.

The edited adult scene video has gone viral, having been watched millions of times online. Image editing tricks like in this case are known as “deepfake”.

Quoting from the ANSA news agency, Friday (22/3/2024), the court in Sardinia on Tuesday summoned PM Meloni to testify against the two men next July.

The two men who have been named suspects are accused of defamation, and face criminal charges as well as Meloni’s civil lawsuit.

According to Meloni’s lawyer, the two suspects—a 42-year-old man and his 73-year-old father—attached PM Meloni’s face to the body of a porn actress and uploaded several explicit videos to a United States porn site.

“The video remained online for several months and was viewed millions of times by users around the world,” the ANSA news agency wrote in its report.

The video was made before Meloni became Italian PM in 2022, and the suspects were arrested in 2020 after police identified and tracked the mobile device used to post it online.

The oldest suspect has asked to be sentenced to community service to resolve the criminal component of the case. A judge is scheduled to rule on his request next week.

Meloni’s lawyer, Maria Giulia Marongiu, told the BBC that the €100,000 demand amount was symbolic, and would be donated by Meloni to charities that support victims of domestic violence.

“She filed her lawsuit to send a message to women who are victims of this kind of abuse of power not to be afraid to press charges,” Marongiu said.

The term “deepfake” is used to describe highly realistic photos or videos that have been digitally altered—or created from scratch with artificial intelligence—to depict people, usually celebrities or public figures, saying or doing things they never did. they do.

US intelligence agencies have warned that “deepfake” technology could be used to influence elections or help cybercriminals gain access to sensitive information.

