You might think that pickup trucks are the last thing to be electrified, but that’s not true. On the contrary: in the top US market, Tesla, Chevrolet, GMC, Rivian, RAM and Ford, among others, already have open-platform electric vehicles in their range, and the latest, the F150 Lightning, is also available in some European markets. . In our country we have to be content with one Maxus model – the T90 EV, but soon it will have a company… And this company will have to be reckoned with.

We’re just towing 3.5 tons.

Pickup truck expert Isuzu has unveiled its first purely electric model – or at least a prototype of it. They call it the D-Max BEV, and it delivers exactly what you’d expect: a good old D-Max… But like an electric car. For example, you won’t find a diesel engine behind the slightly redesigned front end, but the D-Max BEV does have two electric motors, one on each axle. The front produces 54 PS, the rear 123 PS, and together they reach a maximum output of 177 PS, although the torque of 325 Nm is still somewhat behind the diesel version. There’s a 67kWh battery under the floor, but Isuzu hasn’t yet revealed how much range you can expect from it.

What they do show is towing capacity, and believe it or not, it remains identical to the diesel D-Max. For example, Isuzu promises this BEV version will be able to tow 3.5 tonnes, so that should be more than enough for the D-Max’s favorite hobby: towing horse trailers. The only electric pickup truck currently available here, the Maxus, which has just launched, has a towing capacity of 1 tonne, by comparison. So you can bet that the T90 EV will have a tough time here once Isuzu puts this D-Max BEV into production, which it promises to do within 2025… And yes: it will come to Europe immediately!