loading…

Palestinian snipers target Israeli snipers in the Gaza Strip. Photo/X

JALUR GAZA – For several days, the Palestinian Resistance group has been issuing statements and sharing videos of operations near Al-Shifa Hospital.

Israel has invaded Al-Shifa Hospital before. The Zionist regime troops killed, executed, injured and arrested at will the civilians who took refuge there.

However, during the first invasion on November 16 2023, the level of Palestinian resistance, which was desperately trying to protect the hospital, was not comparable to the toughness of the Resistance fighters in the region now.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen sniping an Israeli sniper with a 12.7 caliber anti-fortification bullet in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Complex in Gaza City.

Audio and Text Translation:

0:26 – Sniping one of the enemy’s snipers (top)

A vision media detection device… pic.twitter.com/bJ7I6umlxt

— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 21, 2024

Over the past few days, the Palestinian Resistance group issued statements and shared videos of operations targeting Israeli soldiers attacking around or inside Al-Shifa Hospital.

This included sniper operations and blowing up several tanks.

Below are the latest statements from the two main Resistance forces in Gaza. The statement was communicated via their Telegram channel and published here in its original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas) explained, “Al-Qassam fighters were able to kill Zionist snipers with 12.7 caliber anti-fortification bullets east of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.”