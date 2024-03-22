Low grades and absences, Alessia Pifferi failed after the first year of high school

The Telelombardia TV program tracked down the support teacher who, towards the end of the 1990s, followed Alessia Pifferi, the mother accused of abandoning her 18-month-old daughter at home alone, without food or water, for six months. days. Little Diana died of starvation.

The super-expertise signed by Dr. Elvezio Pirfo established that the accused would be capable of understanding and wanting. According to the expert Alessia Pifferi, she would only suffer from an alexithymia disorder, that is, the inability to recognize and therefore manage emotions. But the defense continues to fight to prove the opposite, despite the accusations made against the accused mother’s lawyer and the psychologists of the San Vittore prison, who according to the prosecutor would have provided Pifferi with a defense and would have convinced her of mental problems her.

According to the expert appointed by the defense, the psychiatrist Marco Garbarini, Alessia would instead have an intellectual development disorder, therefore a psychiatric pathology. The Telelombardia program tracked down her old support teacher. Here’s what she said:

I taught in a suburban middle school, they were very difficult classes. In one of these there was also Alessia Pifferi, I remember that she was a very calm little girl from the point of view of her behavior. I followed Alessia, but I no longer have any documents that can lead me back to the problems she encountered in school.

Alessia Pifferi’s report card

Alessia Pifferi failed her first year of high school due to absences and low grades. According to the TV programme, the teachers had reported in their assessments a “handicap” of the student which turned into insufficiencies. This is the report card shown live on TV:

The accused’s lawyer also revealed that the defense is waiting for some documents from the school, which will be filed in the Court of Assizes:

I’m waiting for documents from the elementary school that Alessia Pifferi attended, where she was followed by a support teacher.