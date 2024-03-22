Former US President Donald Trump has received the green light to take Trump Media & Technology Group, including his social network Truth Social, public. American media wrote about this on Friday. The upcoming IPO is likely to net Trump about $3 billion, not including about 2.8 billion euros. The deal is expected to be completed next week.

Trump will own more than half the shares. The agreement could provide him with financial relief in the long term, as he is set to raise more than $454 million by the end of the month. This would allow him to appeal a fine of that size in a fraud case in New York. So far, the ex-president has not been able to attract the necessary liquidity. The upcoming IPO will not immediately solve this problem, since Trump will only be able to sell his shares in six months to generate billions in market value. The deal makes Trump, known for boasting about his wealth, much more creditworthy than he currently is.

The IPO is being conducted through Digital World Acquisition Corporation. This company, called a SPAC, was founded solely for the purpose of acquiring another company and then going public. As a result of the transaction, shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corporation will become shareholders of Trump Media & Technology Group. The company is expected to debut on the stock market with a valuation of about $5 billion.

Truth Social has grown significantly over the years: the American newspaper The Washington Post writes that the platform had about five million active users last month. This is small compared to, for example, X, which has over 550 million users.

Trump founded Truth Social in February 2021 to “fight the tyranny of Big Tech.” After the storming of the Capitol a month earlier, Trump lost access to Twitter, which he had used as a megaphone for years. He was also banned from using Facebook and YouTube. Trump, who reached out to his voters directly through these social media platforms during his campaign and presidency, was seriously hampered by his digital exile. Through Truth Social, Trump can directly reach his core base of supporters. Since he has once again been selected as the Republican presidential nominee, he will face Democratic incumbent Joe Biden this fall. Unfiltered access to his supporters through Truth Social will help Trump in this campaign.

