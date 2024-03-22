There are now almost 13 million Italians affected by flu and cousin viruses. “In the eleventh week of 2024”, from 11 to 17 March, as reported in the RespiVirNet surveillance bulletins, managed by the Higher Institute of Health, “the estimated cases of flu-like syndrome, compared to the entire Italian population, are approximately 331 thousand for a total of approximately 12,953,000 cases since the start of surveillance”.

Children under 5 are among the most affected

The incidence is equal to “5.6 cases per thousand assisted (6.3 in the previous week, updated data compared to that released last week following notification delays)”, we read in the reports. Once again, “children under 5 years of age are most affected, where an incidence level of 17.8 cases per thousand assisted is observed (18 in the previous week)”.

“All the autonomous Regions/Provinces, among those that have activated surveillance, still record an incidence level of flu-like syndromes above the baseline threshold, except for the PA of Trento, Molise, Puglia and Basilicata which return at the grassroots level.”

In the week analyzed, “the percentage of samples testing positive for influenza out of the total samples analyzed was equal to 3%, a decrease compared to the previous week (4.8%)”, emerges again from the bulletins.

I prevalent virus

“Since the beginning of the season, type A influenza viruses have been largely prevalent (94%) compared to type B viruses and mostly belong to the H1N1pdm09 subtype” they explain in the bulletins. Among the samples tested positive since the start of surveillance, 19% are positive for Sars-CoV-2, 17% for Rsv (respiratory syncytial virus), 35% for influenza A and 10% for Rhinovirus, while the remainder were positive for other respiratory viruses. Among the samples analyzed in the last 7 days under examination, 3.7% tested positive for Rsv, 0.7% for Sars-CoV-2 and the remainder for other respiratory viruses including Rhinovirus, Metapneumovirus, human Coronaviruses other than that of Covid, Adenovirus, parainfluenza viruses and Bocavirus.

Read also