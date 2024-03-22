loading…

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong meets Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Palace in Singapore, March 16, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Edgar Su

JAKARTA – Simultaneously on March 21 2024, Indonesia and Singapore implemented three agreements, namely the Airspace Services Adjustment Agreement (Re-Alignment Flight Information Region/FIR), the Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) and the Extradition Treaty. .

The DCA was previously signed on April 27 2007 in Tampak Siring, Bali, by the Defense Ministers of both countries.

The FIR and Extradition Agreement was signed during the Leaders’ Retreat in Bintan on January 25 2022.

Indonesia has completed the domestic process for FIRs through Presidential Regulation Number 109 of 2022, DCA through Law Number 3 of 2023 and Extradition through Law Number 5 of 2023.

These three agreements are very important for increasing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the respective fields of security cooperation and efficiency of navigation services in air space, defense cooperation and law enforcement through extradition.

(she)