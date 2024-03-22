India, manufacturing and those never-seen numbers. A country in continuous and constant growth

India is preparing to go to the vote, the political future of the country will be decided in about a month, even if there seems to be no doubts about the reconfirmation of Narendra Modi. But the real certainty in the country is represented by the booming economy, record numbers are being recorded. India – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – is preparing to close the 2023-2024 fiscal year with an increase in economic activity. This is confirmed by the preliminary estimates of the HSBC Flash India Composite PMI Output Index compiled by S&P Global, according to which in March the indicator should reach 61.3 points, up compared to the data, in this case definitive, of February (60 ,6).

But there is one sector in particular that makes these data extraordinary: the manufacturing sector. It was precisely this industry that drove the performance of the third largest Asian economy and fifth in the world, rising to 59.2 points from 56.9 in February, reaching its highest level in 16 years. The services component – continues Il Sole – recorded a decline to 60.3 points from 60.6, but to put the data into perspective it must be kept in mind that in the PMI index a value above 50 points still indicates an expansion of the ‘activity. In the case of India, if the definitive data that will be released in April confirm the preliminary estimates, the month of March 2024 will be recorded as the 32nd consecutive month with a plus sign.