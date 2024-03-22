Enzo Ferrari, Ferdinand Porsche and Horacio Pagani are just some of the proof from the automotive world that dreams can come true. Mate Rimac also dreamed of having his own car brand and also achieved success. Rimac has now teamed up with Bugatti to create the most exclusive, fastest and most expensive car in the world. But Rimac also seems interested in the masses. It looks like Rimac will build an electric hatchback.

We did not receive this information from the representative or from the man in the long black coat. No, the source is Mate Rimac’s Instagram channel itself. Yesterday, the founder posted a video with the caption: “On June 26th we will present something special that we have been working on for the last five years. To be continued.’

Rimac hints at a hatchback

Let’s start with this text. Interestingly, this project has been going on for five years. Five years ago, Rimac was still standing, as the company only joined forces with Bugatti in 2021. Then the video itself. In it, we see numerous images flash by while the rapper says something about the city that can be interpreted as a reference to a city car. Additionally, we see Jules Verne, whose Wikipedia page tells us that he is considered the father of science fiction. We were unable to establish a connection between it and the Rimac vehicle. Maybe he can fly?

A car cutout drives through the images. The car looks short, with a clear line from the start of the roof to the top of the front bumper. At the rear there appears to be some sort of roof spoiler. It can’t be a hatchback, right? The shape is reminiscent of the Volkswagen Scirocco, which is also interesting. Some time ago, VW CEO Thomas Schaefer said that Volkswagen was working on an electric Scirocco. Will it use Rimac technology in addition to the PPE platform?

Whether the Rimac hot hatch is separate from Volkswagen or not, the thought of a small electric car with Rimac goodies doesn’t make it any less cool. And now that Rimac is already selling Neveras in the Netherlands, the Croatian hatchback could also easily appear on our roads. Or are we dreaming now?