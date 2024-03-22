Andreas Muller and Veronica Peparini have become parents and the young dad is already madly in love with the two little twins

When you become a parent the whole world changes. Everything is seen with different eyes: full of love, but also of anxieties and fears. This is normal because a child must be guided, accompanied and helped in the world. During this long journey every parent could make mistakes. There is a new father who, a few days after the birth of his girls, is totally in love with them. Andreas Muller shares with his fans all his love for the two little twins.

Andreas Muller with his daughters Penelope and Ginevra

Veronica Peparini and Andreas Muller have become parents a few days ago. The two twins Ginevra and Penelope are currently still in the NICU, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for some checks. The love story between them began 6 years ago and was immediately at the center of criticism, but the two dancers did not let themselves be frightened. There are many years of difference between Andreas Muller and Veronica Peparini, but this has never stopped their love.

Veronica, at the age of 52, announced that she was expecting two children with her partner and the birth took place on March 18th. A complicated pregnancy that ended with an even more difficult birth. Once the hours of fear and apprehension were overcome, the two new parents were finally able to hug their two little angels. Penelope and Ginevra are currently still in hospital with their mother. The couple goes to the NICU every 3 hours to breastfeed their babies. Now, however, the boy talks about how hard it is to have to say goodbye to Veronica, Penelope and Ginevra every evening.

The dancer is already madly in love with his princesses who smile at him and hug him. In a post on Instagram he writes:

“Sleeping without you is a sadness that I have ‘unlocked’ now in my life. I can’t wait to come home with you”

Everyone hopes that the two girls’ stay in hospital will be as short as possible, but in any case their father Andreas Muller will be at their side to protect and help them.