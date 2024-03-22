The Board of Directors of ILBE (Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment) – a company active in the production of cinematographic and television content (Euronext Growth Milan – IT0005380602 – IE and Euronext Growth Paris – IT0005380602 – ALIE) – meeting today, examined and approved the draft statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year.

The 2023 guidance was exceeded both in terms of revenues and margins; Net financial debt is improving compared to market estimates (analyst consensus), as are all metrics.

The Ordinary Assembly was called for the approval of the financial statements, on first call on 12 April 2024 and for the renewal of the board of directors and the board of auditors for the three-year period 2024-26. The Board of Directors proposed to allocate the operating profit to the extraordinary reserve.

Andrea Iervolino, president and founder of ILBE, declared: “In the last 24 months we have decided to continue making very important investments, to support our productions and to grow the company’s brand awareness. We have demonstrated this with successful film works such as “Tell it Like a Woman”, “Lamborghini – the man behind the legend” and “Ferrari”. Certainly these films give us access to talents of great quality and an important positioning in the industry which is already allowing us – among other things – a recovery in margins. The economic return is not always immediate, but I am calm in stating that both margins and the financial situation have always remained more or less in line, if not higher, to those in the sector.

We boast a highly regarded pipeline – continues Iervolino – yes because the production process that orchestrates the work of creating an animation project remains the soul of ILBE and therefore we continue to offer the market, for example, our licensed pipeline for animations. But at the same time we are also offering ourselves to the public by diversifying the business with a value offering, channeled along different lines: we have effectively entered the world of high-level documentaries – the latest is “Ghost Detainee”. With various productions underway, I can say that we will continue with determination along the set trajectory and the set of these results reflects the goodness of the decisions taken.”

The period ended with total consolidated revenues of Euro 172.6 million, an increase of 7% compared to Euro 161.0 million at 31 December 2022. Consolidated EBIT was equal to Euro 11.7 million (Euro 20, 8 million in financial year 2022), while EBIT net of non-recurring charges reached Euro 10.4 million, equal to 6.0% of revenues.

The 2023 financial year closes with a net profit for the period of Euro 4.7 million, which shows an increase of Euro 1.2 million compared to that of the same period in 2022 of Euro 3.5 million.

In detail, revenues from the concession of rights to film, audiovisual works and government grants amounted to Euro 138.1 million (Euro 108.6 million in the 2022 financial year). Revenues from services activities, including the concession to exploit the Intellectual Properties relating to the characters of the Puffins web series, were Euro 25.4 million (Euro 41.2 million in 2022). Revenues from distribution rights amounted to Euro 1.0 million (Euro 3.4 million in the previous year), revenues from casting activities, celebrity management and production of ADV digital content, communication & marketing reached Euro 6 .6 million (Euro 5.7 million in 2022).

The net financial debt position (net of the net effect relating to the application of IFRS 16) amounted to Euro 39.3 million (Euro 23.1 million at 31 December 2022) due to greater investments made and paid in the period (Euro 41.7 million before the IFRS 16 effect, vs. Euro 25.8 million in 2022). This position is improving compared to the previous figure as of 30 September 2023 (Euro 41.4 million), and also compared to market expectations. Please note that after the redefinition concluded positively in December 2023 with Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (covenant of the Basket Bond 2020-2027 of original 8,000,000 euros), the redefinition of the financial parameters of the bond loan covenants.

ILBE has a net invested capital of Euro 135.3 million (Euro 115.2 million in the previous year), while the net working capital is positive at Euro 42.1 million (Euro 26.2 million in the previous year). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to Euro 2.8 million compared to Euro 12.5 million at the beginning of the year.

This decrease is attributable to the fact that new productions were starting during the year that required immediate liquidity.

BUSINESS TREND

The Productions

ILBE Productions

Puffins and Baby Puffins & Bunny – In 2022 the Group began production of the new sequel to the Puffins animated series, entitled Baby Puffins & Bunny which will consist of a maximum of 405 episodes lasting 5 minutes each. During 2023, 189 episodes in animatics version were produced and delivered to the customer, resulting in the recognition of revenues for a total of Euro 40.9 million (including the relevant government grants). TIK TOK (Short Animation) – In 2022 the Group started production of the animated series in the new cutting-edge “short” format for the Tik Tok generations, consisting of 3 series (Mini Puffins Wonder, Swifty, Super Impossible) of 100 episodes lasting 60 seconds each. During 2023, 300 episodes in animation version were produced and delivered to the customer, resulting in the recognition of revenues for a total of Euro 8.5 million (including the relevant government grants).

Animation Movie 2023 – 3 films in the animation version and 3 films in the animatics version were completed and delivered to the client, resulting in the recognition of revenues for a total of Euro 43.3 million (including the relevant government grants).

The Films: In the Fire – For the 2023 financial year, revenues connected to the delivery of the film starring Oscar winner Morgan Freeman were recorded for a total of Euro 4.7 million. Verona – Ilbe has followed the executive production of Verona since 2022, a feature film with main theatrical exploitation, produced by Verona Production Partners LLC. The American film is directed by Director Timothy Scott Bogart, with the presence of Rupert Everett in the cast; it is a costume musical of the well-known tragedy of Romeo and Juliet. In 2023, the executive production of the film concluded, recording overall revenues including interest of Euro 1.8 million. Paradox Effect – action film directed by Scott Weintrob (“Home”, “Savage x Fenty”), whose delivery took place in 2023 and resulted in the recognition of revenues of Euro 8.2 million (including “government grants” competence). Ferrari – The film is written, directed and produced by four-time Oscar nominee Michael Mann and stars Oscar nominee Adam Driver in the role of Enzo Ferrari, Oscar winner Penélope Cruz in the role of Laura Ferrari. The film was presented at the eightieth edition of the Venice Film Festival. The production result for the period is recorded with the accounting of the result of the subsidiary WTI equal to Euro 460 thousand.

RED Carpet Productions

As part of the Red Carpet productions, mainly concentrated on the two areas of Music and Sport, mention should be made, among others, of the docufilms Mahmood and Stavamo Bene Insieme, the musical documentary Red Valley: We Are What We Listen to, Lucky Luciano, and the docu series Ale’ Europa, Ale’ Europa

2. “Services” activities Among the activities in question is the animated series Puffins: Impossible (Euro 20.8 million).

3. Distribution rights Revenues from distribution rights amounted to Euro 1.0 million and are mainly connected with Lamborghini (Euro 522 thousand) and “family movies” (Euro 148 thousand).

4. Post-production activities Cinematographic post-production and the service for streaming platforms for video on demand are the reference activity of the Arte Video company. The award received in the first months of 2023 by Apple sees Arte Video as one of the 5 companies in the world recognized as “Preferred” following the performances required during 2022 to maintain certification (error less than 3% and at least 100 titles per quarter).

5. Celebrity management and sports marketing activities Backlog and projects in development

As of 31 December 2023, the contracted production portfolio (revenues from the guaranteed minimum still to be produced) amounted to a total of Euro 123.3 million.

The projects under development relate to the following future activities that the Group will reasonably develop and contract from 2024 to 2026 and amount to a rough estimate of activities of Euro 268.5 million.

Predictable evolution of management

Company activities will be concentrated on ongoing animated productions (Baby Puffins & Bunny). With reference to the new film works, we highlight “Kill Them All”, and the new animated films (Escape from Ottoland, The Heart of Taigasville, The Ottomatic Spell). Furthermore, further revenues will derive from the distribution of the new Skin Care production and from the Giving Back Generation 4,5,6, and 7 series. As regards the investees RED Carpet, Arte Video, SoBe Sport and wepost, the related activities in the respective operating sectors are expected to grow.

For the 2024 financial year, a revenue trend is expected to be in line with the previous financial year while margins are expected to remain stable.

No significant events occurred after the closing date of the period.