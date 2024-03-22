The food blogger warns all her followers: the reason is surprising

Benedetta Rossi put her face to it once again. The well-known food blogger published a video calling it “service”. This time not to talk about one of her delicious culinary preparations but to warn the many who follow her of a new scam. This time the victim is her aunt Rossella who she convinced to make a video with her to tell the details of the fraud.

Despite her shyness and shame for her rash actions, the woman accepted because:

“I want to tell what happened to me because it shouldn’t happen to anyone again, especially mothers”

A person calls aunt Rossella’s house telling her that her son had hit a woman with a little girl and that he would be taken to the police station in a few minutes. In prison she would have needed money, so they asked the woman to leave an envelope with money in the mailbox because some officers would soon collect it. The naive woman thus provided her home address and followed her instructions, shocked by panic and fear for her son. In her defense, she said that the scammers knew many details about her family and that therefore she had no reason to doubt the veracity of what they told her.

The followers appreciated the post, commenting positively on the aunt’s courage and the usefulness of the information. Benedetta Rossi is a well-known face in culinary entertainment programs. She has now become a familiar and reassuring face for all those who follow her recipes. This time she wanted to dedicate her advice not to cooking but to public service.

Unfortunately, there are numerous scams going around, especially to the detriment of the weakest, such as the elderly and unwary people, and it is important to report them by all means. Benedetta’s post certainly served at least to slow down the activities of scammers and to open the eyes of future unfortunates.

