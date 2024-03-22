London, March 22, 2024 – “I have cancer”: Kate, Princess of Wales, told the country about her illness in a video message. Several months ago, the wife of the heir to the British throne, William, underwent a mysterious abdominal operation, but has now announced that she is being treated for cancer and undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

“Prince William and I did everything we could to understand the situation and resolve it privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate explained.

Doctors advised her to undergo intensive chemotherapy, and she explains that she has already started therapy. “It took me some time to recover from major surgery and begin treatment,” he explained.

“But most importantly, I took the time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that made them feel comfortable and to reassure them that I would be fine,” she continued, speaking as a mother. “Like I told them, I’m doing well and I’m getting stronger every day by focusing on what will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirit,” he said.

Speaking about her husband, Prince William, Kate explained that having him by her side was a “great source of comfort and reassurance.” Adding that she is equally comforted by “the love, support and kindness that so many of you have shown, it means a lot to both of us.” (Source: Adnkrono)

